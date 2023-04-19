On a beautiful spring night, the Rogers boys lacrosse team used a strong second half to defeat Anoka 10-6, in their season opener on Thursday, April 13.
Rogers’ Tom Farren scored the first goal of the Royals’ season, just two and a half minutes in, to give the Royals a 1-0 lead. Anoka would answer Farren’s goal with two goals, however, and the first quarter ended with Anoka holding a 2-1 lead.
The two teams traded goals in the second quarter, with the Royals’ Caden Wilson (10:30) and Dean Eich (9:03) each netting goals for the Royals. Anoka held a 4-3 lead going into the halftime break.
The third quarter is where Rogers made their move. After Anoka took a 5-3 lead, with a goal at the 6:44 mark, the Royals exploded for 5 straight goals to finish out the quarter. A goal by Brady Menne (5:54), back-to-back goals by Wyatt Olin (5:36, 4:32), and Wilson’s (2:55) and Eich’s (0:25) second goals of the game, put the Royals up 8-5 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
And the Royals goal streak wouldn’t end there. Ben Kuehl, who also led Rogers with 3 assists, put the Royals up 9-5, with a goal at the 7:45 mark. Farren then scored his second goal of the game with 3:44 remaining to make it 10-5. Seven unanswered goals in the second half saw the Royals moving from down 3-5, to up 10-5. The Tornados tacked on a late goal for the final 10-6 score. Blake Evers got the win in goal for the Royals.
Rogers traveled to Champlin Park and Wayzata this week, and have their next home match vs. Andover on Monday, April 24.
