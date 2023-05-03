The Rogers boys Lacrosse team lost to a tough, undefeated, Robbinsdale Armstrong squad, 17-6 on Wednesday, April 26. The loss dropped the Royals record to 2-3 on the season.
The Royals made a game of it early. Wyatt Olin and Caden Wilson each had first quarter goals, and the quarter ended with Armstrong up 4-2.
Wilson would score his second goal of the game with under two minutes gone in the second quarter, to pull the Royals within one, 4-3. After an Armstrong goal, Brady Menne responded by netting a Rogers goal to keep the Royals within striking distance at 5-4.
But from there, it was all Armstrong. Five unanswered goals during the last 6 minutes of the second quarter, put the Falcons up 10-4 at the halftime break.
Armstrong scored three more goals in the third quarter for a 13-4 lead, and two more to go up 15-4 in the fourth. Roger’s Menne would stop the Amrstrong scoring streak, and make it 15-5, with a goal at the 6:01 mark of the fourth.
After another Armstrong goal, Rogers’ Logan Palaia scored a goal with 2:51 left to make it 16-6. Armstrong tacked on a late goal for the final 17-6 score.
Rogers will now go on the road for three games: at Osseo/Park Center on Monday, May 1, at Blaine on Wednesday, May 3, and at Elk River/Zimmerman on Monday, May 8. Their next home game will be vs. Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids on Wednesday, May 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.