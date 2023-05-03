The Rogers boys Lacrosse team lost to a tough, undefeated, Robbinsdale Armstrong squad, 17-6 on Wednesday, April 26. The loss dropped the Royals record to 2-3 on the season.

The Royals made a game of it early. Wyatt Olin and Caden Wilson each had first quarter goals, and the quarter ended with Armstrong up 4-2.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments