Rogers boys hockey’s 7-game win streak ends with 5-2 loss to Moorhead

On a gray, cold afternoon, just days after jumping into the top 10 rankings in boys Class 2A hockey, the Royals saw their seven-game win streak end against an opponent also in the top 10.
No. 10 Rogers (15-7-1, 10-0-1) lost 5-2 to No. 8 Moorhead (16-5-1, 1-1-1) Feb. 5.
Royals head coach Dave Brown said the Spuds are a well-oiled machine. Rogers’ loss to Moorhead was its first home loss since Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, when the Royals lost 5-2 to St. Cloud.
“They have championship pedigree top to bottom in their entire program,” Brown said. “We’re learning what that takes. Our wheels came off in a big way. We have to learn [how] to have a pushback like they did to us when they were down 1-0.”
Rogers got off to a fast start when junior forward and co-captain Sam Ranallo beat Moorhead sophomore goaltender Kai Weigel with a backhand shot five-hole at 6:51 of the first period for his 22nd goal of 2021-22. However, the Spuds had an answer.
At 11:25 of the first, Moorhead senior forward Carson Trigg scored his 16th goal of the season beating Royals junior goaltender Cade Chapman, tying the game at one. The game would remain tied at first intermission.
The Spuds took the lead at 8:30 of the second when junior forward Aaron Reierson scored his 13th goal of 2021-22. Moorhead doubled its lead about five minutes later. Junior forward Harper Bentz was all alone on Chapman. Before Royals senior defender Miken Miller could try and stop Bentz, he collided with Chapman and slid the puck in for his 28th goal of the season at 13:39 of the period. Chapman stayed down for a few minutes as it appeared that he was injured. However, he got up and would finish the game. Less than a minute later, Reierson scored his second goal of the game and the period, beating Chapman with a wrist shot top shelf, silencing the crowd of mainly Royals fans.
Rogers junior forward Matt Lomen cut the Spuds’ lead in half with a power-play goal at 7:45 of the third period. It was his fourth goal of the season. Bentz would score later in the period for his second goal of the game to seal victory for Moorhead.
Ranallo said the Royals had good opening shifts in the first period, including his game-opening goal, but lost focus in the second defensively.
“They wanted it more,” Ranallo said. They’re a hard-working team and they made us pay on our turnovers when we weren’t working.”
Offensive Player of the Game
While both Reierson and Bentz had multi-goal games, it was Bentz that scored the game winner. Bentz has 8 multi-goal games in 2021-22, including one hat trick and one four-goal game. He leads the Spuds this season with 28 goals and 50 points, 3 power-play goals, 8 power-play points and 7 game-winning goals, averaging 2.27 points per game in 22 games played.
Defensive Player of the Game
Weigel made 18 saves on 20 shots for his 14th win of the season. He has a record of 14-2-1, a goals-against average of 2.63, a save percentage of .888 and one shutout.
What’s next
The Royals host Duluth East (5-14-1) Saturday, Feb. 12, at 4 p.m. at Rogers Activity Center in the Royals final home game of the season. The Royals’ five seniors in the Class of 2022 will be honored: forwards Ty Frederickson and Hogan Sinjem and defensemen Easton Dobitz, Miken Miller and Jayden Newman.
Royals junior defenseman Chase Cheslock said the Royals have a decent chance to make a deep run in the Section 5-2A tournament and make state for the first time in the program’s 19-year history if they get back to doing the right things.
“I like our speed, our determination and our drive,” Cheslock said. “Once we get back to our game and we get pucks deep and hit guys on the tape and go to the net hard, I like our chances.”
