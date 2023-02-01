Bigger, faster, stronger - words that could be used to describe the seventh-ranked Rogers boys hockey team during their 6-2 victory over Totino Grace (7-9) on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Royals improved their record to 12-2-3 with the win, which kept them in second place, just 2 points behind fourth ranked Maple Grove, in the Northwest Suburban conference standings.

The Royals controlled this game from the start, limiting the Eagles scoring chances while continually applying pressure in the offensive zone. Rogers took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Sam Ranallo at 8:55, and Mason Jenson at 11:41. The Royals out shot the Eagles 16-7 in the period.

