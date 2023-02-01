Bigger, faster, stronger - words that could be used to describe the seventh-ranked Rogers boys hockey team during their 6-2 victory over Totino Grace (7-9) on Thursday, Jan. 26. The Royals improved their record to 12-2-3 with the win, which kept them in second place, just 2 points behind fourth ranked Maple Grove, in the Northwest Suburban conference standings.
The Royals controlled this game from the start, limiting the Eagles scoring chances while continually applying pressure in the offensive zone. Rogers took a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals by Sam Ranallo at 8:55, and Mason Jenson at 11:41. The Royals out shot the Eagles 16-7 in the period.
The second period started out fast and furious, with both teams scoring twice in the first seven minutes. Rogers’ Chase Cheslock put the Royals up 3-0, just 28 seconds into the period, on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle. Totino Grace answered with a goal by Sam DeYoung at 1:45.
Rogers’ Keaton Weis then scored from the slot at 2:30, after a beatiful pass from Brandon Swanson, to make it 4-1. The Eagles’ Shane Dean would make it 4-2 with a goal at 6:48.
The third period saw Ranallo score his second goal of the game at the 9:20 mark, after a nice centering pass from Jenson, to put Rogers up 5-2. Ranallo would then make it 6-2, with a late goal at the 15:00 mark, completing the hat trick.
The last goal after taking a pass at center ice, weaving through defenders, and slipping the puck past the Eagles goalie. Rogers out shot Totino Grace 16-4 in the third period, and 48-21 in total.
Rogers hosted Buffalo on Monday, Jan. 30, and will host Anoka on Thursday, Feb. 2 A huge matchup with Maple Grove looms on the horizon, at the Bloomington Ice Garden, on Friday, Feb. 3.
