The energy at the Bloomington Ice Garden was palpable on Friday, Feb. 3, as the Rogers Royals and Maple Grove Crimson, two teams in the top 10 of state 2A rankings, faced off in a pivotal game. The Royals faithful were out in full force to support their team, as they packed the north side of the arena. They would not leave disappointed.
Their Royals defeated Maple Grove 5-2, and the victory moved Rogers into a first-place tie with the Crimson in the Northwest Suburban Conference standings, with just a few weeks left in the regular season. The Royals victory also had huge seeding implications for the Section 5AA playoffs, which will start later this month.
The Royals struggled early in this game, however, giving up a quick goal to Maple Grove’s Finn Brink just 1:31 into the contest. Maple Grove had the momentum early, and the Royals were struggling to keep them out of their zone, and were not getting good scoring opportunities on the offensive end.
All that changed at the 12:19 mark, when the Royals’ Carson Melquist fired a wrist shot from the left circle and Payton Struck scored off the rebound to tie the game at 1-1. Suddenly the Royals were energized and the first period ended 1-1. Maple Grove led in shots on goal 15-10.
The second period was huge for the Royals, as it saw them take control of the game, as they scored three unanswered goals for a 4-1 lead. The first, on a goal by Mason Jenson at the 2:35 mark. The second, on a power play goal by Jackson Smithknecht at 9:25, and the third on Jenson’s second goal of the period at 14:04.
A late Royals’ penalty gave Maple Grove a breath of life, as it allowed the Crimson to score a powerplay goal by Blake Steenerson at the 16:38 mark, for a 4-2 score heading into the break. The Royals led the period in shots on goal 14-9.
The Royals defense then went into lockdown mode in the third period, as they would hold the Crimson scoreless, and allowed only 5 shots on goal in the period. Carson Udee extended the Royals lead to the final 5-2 score, with a goal at 11:51.
The Royals will now go on the road for their next three games: at Moorhead on Tuesday, Feb. 7, (after press deadline) at Spring Lake Park on Thursday Feb. 9, and at Duluth East on Saturday, Feb, 11.
They will finish the regular season with home games vs. Stillwater on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and #3 ranked Wayzata on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.