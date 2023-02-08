The energy at the Bloomington Ice Garden was palpable on Friday, Feb. 3, as the Rogers Royals and Maple Grove Crimson, two teams in the top 10 of state 2A rankings, faced off in a pivotal game. The Royals faithful were out in full force to support their team, as they packed the north side of the arena. They would not leave disappointed.

Their Royals defeated Maple Grove 5-2, and the victory moved Rogers into a first-place tie with the Crimson in the Northwest Suburban Conference standings, with just a few weeks left in the regular season. The Royals victory also had huge seeding implications for the Section 5AA playoffs, which will start later this month.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments