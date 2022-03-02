Rogers boys hockey beats Champlin Park 5-1 to reach Section 5-2A final

The Royals boys hockey team is one win away from its first state tournament appearance in the program’s 19-year history.
No. 10 Rogers (19-7-1) defeated Champlin Park (15-11-1) 5-1 in the Section 5-2A semifinal Saturday, Feb. 26, at Fogerty Arena in Blaine.
Royals head coach Dave Brown said getting to the Section championship was one of the Royal’s goals heading into 2021-22.
“For this program to get the opportunity to play on this stage and experience is what you dream of as an athlete and a coach for that matter,” Brown said. “So many people have poured so much time and energy and resources into this program that have waited for this moment and worked for this moment. It’s something to be celebrated and cherished, and we could not be more excited to represent our community and our program on one of the biggest stages.”
Unlike their 12-1 win over Irondale in the section quarterfinal, the Royals fell behind against the Rebels when forward Evan Williams scored nine minutes into the first period on a power play. It was Williams’ 25th goal of the season.
The Royals responded at 16:13 of the first when junior forward and co-captain Sam Ranallo scored his 26th goal of the season to tie the game at one. It would remain tied heading into the first intermission.
Neither team scored in the second period, as Rogers outshot Champlin Park 10-4. In the third period, an unlikely source provided an offensive boost for the Royals.
Senior defenseman and co-captain Miken Miller scored the game-winning goal at 3:55 of the third period. It was Miller’s seventh goal of 2021-22. Miller added an empty-net goal at 16:08 of the third period and Ranallo and junior forward Matt Lomen scored as well.
Brown said the Royals were resilient in coming from behind to beat the Rebels.
“We understand that games can be won in all different matters, whether it’s coming from behind, whether it takes more than 51 minutes,” he said. “This team is as resilient as your going to find. We have some individuals on this team that passionately live for the game and they never give up.
Miken has had a tough season with some injuries and playing through some injuries and has not had the individual season that he had hoped for coming into the year, but it shows what being a senior captain can do for you. He rose to the occasion in the biggest way and showed what he truly is as a hockey player yesterday. That performance was a true testament to the hockey player he is and will be as he continues to move on the journey as he continues to play the game.
Offensive Player of the Game — Miller’s two-goal game was his first multi-goal game of the season. It was also his second-consecutive multi-point game and eighth of 2021-22.
Defensive Player of the Game — Chapman stopped 18 Rebels shots for his 19th win of 2021-22.
Royals beat Irondale 12-1 in Section 5-2A quarterfinal
There were plenty of goals at Rogers Activity Center Thursday, Feb. 24, as the Royals scored more than blank goals for the first tie in 2021-22, proving that they are one of the teams to beat in Section 5-2A.
No. 10 Rogers defeated Irondale (7-18-2) 12-1. The Royals were led offensively by junior forward and co-captain Sam Ranallo, who scored a hat trick and also assisted on two other goals.
Brown said…
The Royals, who won the Northwest Suburban Conference this season, were reassigned to Section 5-2A for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.
Rogers opened the scoring 21 seconds in when he scored his second goal of the season, beating Knights goaltender Alex Sabev. Irondale responded 30 seconds later when sophomore forward Gavin Bourassa scored his third goal of the season at 0:51 of the period, beating Royals junior goaltender Cade Chapman with a one-timer.
Moments, later Rogers junior forward Matt Lomen gave the Royals the lead back, making it 2-1. The Royals wouldn’t look back, scoring nine more goals, including four more in the first period and five in the second.
Offensive Player of the Game — Ranallo’s hat trick was his second of 2021-22. He also scored three against Minnetonka in the Royals’ 5-4 OT win Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.
Defensive Player of the Game — Chapman wasn’t very busy, making 11 saves for his 18th win of the season.
What’s next
The Royals will face No. 4 Maple Grove (20-6-1) in the 2022 Section 5-2A championship game Thursday, March 3 at Cornerstone Arena in Elk River. If Rogers wins, it will advance to the 2022 Class 2A state boys hockey tournament March 11-12 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The Royals have never advanced to the state boys hockey tournament since the program began in 2003. The Royals defeated the Crimson 5-4 Saturday, Jan. 15, at Rogers Activity Center in the only game of 2021-22 between the two teams.
Brown said Maple Grove will be a test for Rogers in the biggest game in program history.
“Maple Grove is one of the top programs in the state and has played in this game and these moments year after year after year,” Brown said. “Our group is ready for the challenge. We look forward to the challenge and we’re ready to prove that we’re ready to be one of those teams that’s going to be in those moments year after year after year like they are. We have to be ready from the opening puck drop. They have a lethal first line, but we know a 51-minute or more game and our team is ready to go toe to toe with them start to finish. Rogers hockey has come a long way in my short three years and we know that there are big moments ahead.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.