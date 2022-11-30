Rogers boys hockey 2022-23 preview: Royals hope for another deep postseason run

The Rogers Royals boys hockey team finished its historic 2021-22 season with a record of 19-8-1 and was the Section 5-2A runner-up, losing 4-2 to Class 2A runner-up Maple Grove in the Section 5-2A championship on March 3, at Cornerstone Automotive Arena.
The Royals are in position to make a long postseason run in 2022-23, as senior forward and co-captain Sam Ranallo returns for his senior season. Ranallo led the Royals in scoring last season with 28 goals and 64 points in only 27 games, averaging 2.30 points per game.
Senior defenseman and co-captain Chase Cheslock led all Rogers defensemen in scoring with 10 goals and 29 assists for a total of 39 points. Senior defenseman and co-captain Oden Eliason had two goals and six points last season. Senior goaltender Cade Chapman backstoped Rogers to 19 wins and had a goals-against average of 2.57 with a save percentage of .904 with two shutouts. The 2022-23 season marks the Royals’ 20th season as a program. Head coach Dave Brown returns for his fourth season behind the bench.
Rogers has been hyped by the media this season to make the program’s first state tournament. The Royals are ranked No. 8 in Class 2A in the 2022-23 preseason rankings, according to a poll by Let’s Play Hockey. However, Brown said he wants the team to focus on each game.
“Our hopes for the season are to continue to build on what we started the last three years and see if we can take it one step farther,” Brown said. “We’re capable of being one of the best teams in the state every game, every night out if we commit to playing 200-foot hockey.”
Rogers opened the 2022-23 season Tuesday, Nov. 29, against St. Michael-Albertville at 7 p.m. after press deadline. Two nights later, the Royals will host Coon Rapids in the 2022-23 home opener at Rogers Activity Center Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m.
Rogers faces defending Class 2A state champion Andover Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m. at Andover Hockey Rink. The Royals will play in the 2022 Hockey for Life Classic from Tuesday, Dec. 27-Thursday, Dec. 29, at Dakotah! Ice Center in Prior Lake. Rogers will face Chaska, Eden Prairie and Edina in the three-day tournament.
Rogers opens calendar year 2023 against Moorhead Tuesday, Jan. 3, against Moorhead at 6 p.m. at Moorhead Sports Center. The Royals will travel to Elk River to face the Elks at Cornerstone Automotive Arena for the first game between the two teams in Elk River in four seasons Saturday, Jan. 7, at 1 p.m.
Rogers will face Maple Grove twice in 2022-23. The Crimson will host the Royals Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3 p.m. at Maple Grove Community Ice Arena. The two rivals will play again Friday, Feb. 3, at Bloomington Ice Garden. Rogers will be the designated home team.
The Royals conclude the 2022-23 regular season with a game against Wayzata Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at Rogers Activity Center.
Brown said he wants his team to play as fast as possible in the offensive zone this winter and play like its a top team in the state.
“We’re [a] very aggressive team by nature and when we’re at our best, we can generate a ton of offense without giving up a ton of Grade A [chances] defensively,” he said. “I’m looking forward to our program learning how to play with a target on its back as a premier program and everybody wanting to take us down every game and holding ourselves to the highest standard possible.”
