Rogers boys hockey 2022-23 preview: Royals hope for another deep postseason run

(File photo by Erik Nelson)

The Royals celebrated after junior forward and co-captain Sam Ranallo (center with C) scored his 22nd goal of 2021-22 to make it 1-0 Rogers. The Rogers boys hockey team is back in action.

The Rogers Royals boys hockey team finished its historic 2021-22 season with a record of 19-8-1 and was the Section 5-2A runner-up, losing 4-2 to Class 2A runner-up Maple Grove in the Section 5-2A championship on March 3, at Cornerstone Automotive Arena.

The Royals are in position to make a long postseason run in 2022-23, as senior forward and co-captain Sam Ranallo returns for his senior season. Ranallo led the Royals in scoring last season with 28 goals and 64 points in only 27 games, averaging 2.30 points per game.

