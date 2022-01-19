The Rogers boys basketball team (3-8) entertained the Totino Grace Eagles (7-2) Jan. 13. Totino Grace came to town with only two losses - to teams from California and Chicago - and the #1 ranking in Class 3A.
Facing Totino Grace’s front line of 6’10,” 6’9,” and 6’8” most of the game, Rogers worked the perimeter with their motion offense trying to work free for an open shot, with an occasional drive to the basket. A tall task against the quick man-to-man defense of the Eagles. Defensively, Rogers also played straight up man-to-man and proved that position and effort make a difference by drawing multiple charging fouls and over-the-back rebounding fouls on the Eagles.
A defensive battle early, the Royals held a 12-10 lead midway through the first half. But Totino Grace would find their range after that, with 4 three pointers in their next 5 baskets on their way to a 14-5 run and a 24-17 lead. The half ended with the Royals trailing 28-21.
The Royals continued to hang around early in the second half, but the Eagles slowly started to pull away, stretching their lead to 43-31 eight minutes in. Both teams continued to play with great intensity and effort, which eventually wore the Royals down in the end, for the final 64-46 score.
Rogers’ Peyton Belka led the Royals with a game high 23 points, while Nick Gleason added 10, and Easton Whitcomb chipped in 8 to lead the Royals.
Rogers had away games at Spring Lake Park and Armstrong this week and will return home Tuesday, Jan. 25 vs. Anoka.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.