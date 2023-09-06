The Rogers boys soccer team used two second half goals to defeat Coon Rapids 2-1 on Aug. 30 in Rogers. The win improves the Royals record to 2-1 overall, and 1-1 in conference play.

The Cardinals opened the scoring with a goal by Ben Kish at the 11:45 mark, and this would hold as the only scoring in the first half.

  

