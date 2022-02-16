The Rogers boys basketball team (6-11) defeated Spring Lake Park (6-12) 60-53 in an overtime thriller Feb. 4 in Rogers. The dramatic win lifted the Royals a game ahead of Spring Lake Park in the Northwest Suburban Conference standings.
The game started as a defensive battle, as both teams deployed a man-to-man defense that neither team could mount much offense against. Rogers only scored 10 points in the first 15 minutes of play, but went on an 8-0 run down the stretch to trail by one 18-19 at the break.
The second half was evenly played between the two teams, and when SLP hit two free throws for a 43-39 lead with 2:38 left in the game, that was the biggest lead by either team in the second half. With each passing minute, you could feel the pressure building in The Den. This is also about the time things started to get a little crazy. With under a minute to play, SLP had a 43-41 lead, and the ball, when the Royals Mitchell Jezierski made the steal of the game that led to a 2 on 1 fast break. Jezierski’s pass to Nick Gleason on the break led to Gleason’s baske “and-one”, after a SLP foul on the play. Gleason’s made free throw gave the Royals a 44-43 lead, with 33.8 seconds left.
On SLP’s next possession, they found an open Beau Johnson in the left corner and Johnson proceeded to bury a 3 pointer for a 46-44 SLP lead with 10.1 seconds left. Rogers called their last time out to set up their last play.
But the play would never happen. A SLP steal on the ensuing inbounds pass forced Rogers to foul immediately, putting SLP at the foul line. Two made free throws would pretty much seal the game for the Panthers. But they missed their first attempt, and only converted the second attempt for a three point 47-44 lead. Rogers still had a chance to tie.
With no time outs, Rogers players had to ad-lib their final attempt. Peyton Belka took the inbounds pass and raced up court looking for an opportunity. He found none, and passed to teammate Seth Kuhlman, who took two dribbles to the top of the key and buried a step back three pointer as the buzzer sounded. The Royals faithful went nuts, and we were heading to overtime!
The overtime period was less dramatic than regulation. Belka opened the scoring by draining a three pointer from the right corner a minute in. Belka would follow with two free throws on their next possession for a 5 point lead with 1:42 left. As Rogers started to milk the clock, SLP had to start fouling to put the Royals on the free throw line, in hopes of a miss. But Rogers played it smart, keeping the ball in the hands of their best shooter - Belka - as much as possible. And Belka answered the bell, going 10 for 10 from the line in the overtime period, as the Royals pulled away for a 60-53 victory.
Belka led the Royals with a game high 25 points, including all of the Royals’ overtime points. Seth Kulman added 15, including the dramatic at the end of regulation bomb. Other scores included Nick Gleason - 8, Devin Sanders - 5, Blake Dalluge 3, and Michael Watson and Mitchell Jezierski 2 apiece.
