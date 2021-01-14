The Rogers boys basketball team will look to get back to an over .500 record during the 2020-21 season. In 2019-20, the Royals finished the regular season 10-16 before losing 75-73 to St. Michael-Albertville in the Section 8-4A quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Rogers High School. The Royals haven’t had a winning season since 2017-18 when Rogers finished 18-8 before losing to Buffalo 64-58 in the Section 8-4A quarterfinal on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at Rogers High School.
Head coach: Joe Belka (18th season, since 2003-04)
Key players returning in 2020-21: Junior guard Peyton Belka. Belka finished fifth on the Royals in points with 128 points in 24 games, averaging 5.3 points per game with 5 three-pointers. Also returning for Rogers in this season will be senior forward Michael Olowo. Olowo finished sixth in scoring for the Royals last season with 107 points in 19 games, averaging 5.6 points per game with 2 three-pointers.
Key departures: The Royals’ graduated their top three scorers in 2019-20. Senior forward Thomas Glad led Rogers with 329 points in 26 games played, averaging 12.7 points per game. Glad and senior guard Sam Simpson tied for the Royals lead in three-pointers. Both seniors scored 24 three-pointers last season. Simpson scored 309 points in 26 games, averaging 11.9 points per season. Senior guard Jake Hemann finished third on the Royals in points with 170 points in 24 games, averaging 7.1 per game with 6 three-pointers. Hemann led the Royals with 33 assists.
Key games: season opener vs. Champlin Park on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. at Rogers High School; at Elk River on Friday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at Elk River High School; vs. Elk River Monday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at Rogers High School; senior day vs. Blaine on Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m. at Rogers High School; season finale vs. Centennial on Thursday, March 11, at 7 p.m. at Centennial High School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.