The Rogers boys basketball team (1-3) dropped a close game 62-56 to Maple Grove (1-3) Dec. 14 at Roger High School.
The game was a contrast between the taller Maple Grove team, with 6-foot, 10-inch Lincoln Palbicki controlling the middle, and the smaller outside-shooting Royals. The Royals don’t have a player listed over 6-foot, 3-inches on the roster this year.
The game did not start well for the Royals who fell behind 24-14, but a strong finish by the Royals near the end of the half found the Crimson holding only a 28-25 lead at the break.
The Royals outside shooting started to heat up to open the second half, as a 12-4 run gave them a 37-32 lead, a little more than four minutes in. A short time later, back-to-back three pointers by Peyton Belka stretched the Royals lead to 47-40 lead, and brought the hometown crowd to its feet. But Maple Grove’s intensity picked up and they were rewarded with their own 10-2 run giving Maple Grove a 50-49 lead with 4:02 remaining.
Down 53-54 with under two minutes remaining, two critical Royal turnovers that led to Maple Grove baskets, would be too much for the Royals to overcome down the stretch, and eventually Maple Grove would walk away with the 62-56 victory.
The Royals were led by Peyton Belka, who had a game-high 25 points. Easton Whitcomb had nine points, and Seth Kulman and Nick Gleason each chipped in seven points each.
Rogers traveled to Centennial Thursday Dec. 16, and will host Buffalo Jan. 4, after the Christmas holiday break.
