The Rogers boys basketball team hosted Blaine in front of a packed gym on youth night, on Friday, Jan. 20. Unfortunately for those in attendance, the Royals would fall to the Bengals by a final score of 67-60.

The loss dropped the Royals season record to 4-10, and 2-5 in conference play. Blaine improved to 8-5 overall, and 4-3 in the conference.

