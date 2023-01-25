The Rogers boys basketball team hosted Blaine in front of a packed gym on youth night, on Friday, Jan. 20. Unfortunately for those in attendance, the Royals would fall to the Bengals by a final score of 67-60.
The loss dropped the Royals season record to 4-10, and 2-5 in conference play. Blaine improved to 8-5 overall, and 4-3 in the conference.
Free throws and three pointers were the bane of the Royals in this game, as Blaine made 8 three point shots vs. the Royals 4, and made 19 of 24 free throws vs. the Royals 10 for 14 from the charity stripe. A tough disparity to overcome, but the Royals were able to play the Bengals even for long stretches of this game, and held a slim 17-15 lead with 6:14 left in the first half.
A 13-2 run by the Bengals, however, allowed them to build a 28-19 lead, which led to a 32-25 halftime score in favor of the Bengals.
Blaine continued their strong play to start the second half, and extended their lead to 48-32 by the 12:00 mark. The Royals looked to be in trouble, but they proceeded to go on their own 14-2 run, making the score 50-46 with 5:55 left in the game.
It was anybody’s game at this point, but the Bengals would withstand the Royals charge, and answered with their own 9-2 run to build a 59-48 lead with four minutes remaining. Blaine would hold on for the 67-60 win.
Foul trouble haunted the Royals in the second half, as Blaine was in the bonus from the 9:08 mark on. Blaine scored 15 points from the free throw line in the second half. By contrast, Rogers scored 2 from the same.
Rogers senior Easton Whitcomb had a game high 20 points, Blake Dalluge added 15, and Colton Kazmierkoski added 8, to lead the Royals scoring attack.
Rogers played at Robbinsdale Armstrong on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will return home vs. Spring Lake Park on Thursday, Jan. 26.
