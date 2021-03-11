The Royals senior night was supposed to be a meet against Northwest Suburban Conference rival Totino-Grace. Instead, the meet was canceled because members of the Eagles tested positive for COVID-19. Rogers had to find an opponent, and Rocori volunteered to wrestle the Royals.
Rogers (20-10) lost 37-26 to Rocori on Friday, March 5, at Rogers High School.
Royals co-head coach Chris Donnay said while he was preparing for the Spartans, he thought that the two teams nearly matched each other strength for strength.
“You could tell until the last couple of matches,” Donnay said. “Most of those matches were hard-fought and went six minutes. We lost, but what I liked was our energy on the bench and things like that. Even one of the Rocori coaches said after that, he loved how into it our wrestlers were. We preach team all year. To see it in that last match was kind of cool. You could tell they wanted to win that for their seniors. That’s the biggest thing we take out of it is the team atmosphere and things like that. Obviously, we found more things to work on, which you always do.”
The Royals build up a 20-13 lead midway through the match. Senior Ross Meskimen defeated Rocori’s Ben Hansen when Hanson fell with 1:34 remaining in the match. Meskimen’s win gave Rogers a 26-25 lead with two matches remaining. However, the Royals couldn’t hang on to their lead.
Hansen defeated Royals senior Alex Emmrich when Emmrich fell at 6:02 mark of the match and Rocori freshman heavyweight Grady Minnerath defeated senior Jason Anderson when Anderson fell with 1:11 remaining in the match.
Donnay said the Royals were not only wrestling for themselves, but for their teammates.
“The energy was great from our kids,” he said. “That’s what we’ve always said — win, lose or draw, as long as you go out there and wrestle hard and you have each other’s back, that’s what we need. That’s what we saw last night.”
There are six seniors: five wrestlers and a student manager, who are members of the Rogers senior class of 2021: Anderson, Emmrich, Meskimen, Tommy Gilmore, Wil Yasseri and student manager Delaney Jordan.
Donnay said each of the seniors mean so much to him.
“To see how far they’ve come in four years and to see how much they’ve meant to this program and their hard work and dedication is what helped us win a [NWSC] conference title last year and we’re 20-10 this year. They keep growing every day. That’s all we ever ask for out of our wrestlers…get better every day. That’s what we keep telling them. It’ll be tough [without them] but we’ve still got a couple weeks with them.”
What’s Next: Rogers was scheduled to face Wayzata in the Section 5-3A quarterfinal Wednesday, March 10, at 4 p.m. at Wayzata High School. Rogers is the No. 3 seed in the section tournament, while Wayzata is the No. 2 seed.
