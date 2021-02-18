Rockford boys basketball coach Michael Tauber said Ryan Boysen “has been outstanding at running the show for us at point guard.”
Backing up the claims of the coach is the selection committee who picks the top boys player in the state, called Mr. Basketball Minnesota. Last week, Boysen was named to the watch list as one of a select group of seniors who are considered for the prestigious award.
Rockford has had one other player who made the list. Nick Haugen, the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,293 points, was part of five conference titles and two state tournament teams. He graduated in 2008.
Last week, the senior made a case for himself when he helped the Rockets post two more victories last week, improving to 8-1 overall.
In the 79-33 win over Dassel-Cokato, Boysen led with 19 points, nine assists and three steals. When Rockford beat New London-Spicer 74-56, he had 12 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
“He scores, distributes the ball well and also is such a calming factor for us,” said Tauber about Boysen, a three-year starter and lone returning starter from last season. “He is definitely a floor general and a guy that holds us all together.”
New London-Spicer was held to 16 first half points. Junior Sam Zilmer had the hot hand early, scoring 19 of his 26 points. The junior also grabbed 13 rebounds and had three assists.
Junior Derek Pepin scored 18 points with eight rebounds and four steals. The defense forced 18 turnovers, while the offense only had eight giveaways. Junior Nolan Perry added eight points.
Rockford’s first-half defense was also stifling against Dassel-Cokato, yielding 12 points on 16 percent shooting. Offensively, the Rockets roared to a 40-point lead when netting 52 first-half points.
Four Rockets scored in double figures. Pepin had 16 points while Perry and Zilmer each had 12. Zilmer also had 10 rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
“We had a lot of things clicking and played a very solid overall game,” said Tauber. “It allowed for lots of playing time for everyone. Off the bench Perry and Henry Skinner both provided a spark once again.”
Joe London added five points, six rebounds and three steals. Alex Altmann and Noah Anderson both had five points.
Tauber says the games get tougher this week. After facing Glencoe-Silver Lake Tuesday the Rockets are home against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Friday, Feb. 19, and at Watertown-Mayer Tuesday, Feb. 23.
