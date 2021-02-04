The high school wrestling season had a delayed start and the season will be shortened. This is because of the impact of the pandemic.
“There have also been restrictions placed on wrestling, like no tournaments and only dual and tri-meets,” said Rockford coach Paul Stariha. “No tournaments have definitely changed the look of the season. Fans are also limited.”
Stariha said one bright spot is the availability to follow the team via Live Stream. The links can be found on the Rockford activities calendar online.
“Due to COVID several wrestlers and families did not want to risk participating,” said Stariha. “Our team is smaller than last year, but very committed. We lost several seniors to graduation also. The team gained some wrestlers, but not as many as the past. The camp we had planned was canceled.”
Rockford has been re-building its wrestling program the past three seasons after it stopped playing a competitive schedule due to a shortage of wrestlers. The past two years a handful of wrestlers competed at varsity tournaments.
Last Saturday Rockford experienced a milestone, winning its first dual meet since the tam was reborn. Following the 48-30 win over St. Croix Lutheran Academy, the Rockets also won over Robbinsdale Cooper 54-12.
Recording pins at the tri-meet included ninth-grader Hunter Hannegrefs at 138 pounds, ninth-grader Harrison Brun at 160, sophomore Patrick Andry at 220 and senior Joey Ryan at 285. Ninth-grader William Graunke was injured before the St. Croix meet and is lost for the season at 152 pounds.
For dual meets Rockford has openings at 106, 170 and 195. Other varsity wrestlers have been seventh-grader Bradley Graunke at 113; ninth-graders Tristan Faber at 126 and Brian Schloeder at 132; sophomore Etan Scarborough at 145 and junior Avery Gordee at 182.
“We have several wrestlers on the roster who are newer to the sport,” notes Stariha, who is assisted by coach Eric Gordee. “We had strong team efforts in the wins.”
Rockford has its only home event set for Thursday, Feb. 4, facing Monticello at 5 p.m. followed by Rocori. The regular season will end at New Prague, Friday, March 5. It is yet to be determined if there will be any type of post season tournament.
