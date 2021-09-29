Rockford volleyball almost doubled its season win total in one week, plus captured the title at the Dassel-Cokato invitational Saturday with four wins.
Earlier in the week the Rockets defeated both Mound Westonka and New London-Spicer 3-0. Rockford improved to 13-1 on the season.
At the DC tourney Rockford won over Mankato East 2-0, Kimball Area 2-1, DeLaSalle 2-0 and Dassel-Cokato 2-0 to claim the crown.
“The team played well last week,” said coach Jennifer Milton about the six wins. “We have focused on taking care of our side of the court and keeping up the energy no matter what the opponent gives us. The team has worked hard to do this every time we step on the court.”
Milton says a key factor to success in DC was players receiving serves quite well, which allowed setter Lauren Schuman to set whomever she wanted. Another factor was passing well so Rockford can spread out the offense.
Rockford’s offense has had a strong one-two punch with seniors Sophie Bremel and Lauren Loegering. Against Mound Westonka and New London Spicer Loegering had 26 combined kills and Bremel had 25. Loegering had a hitting percentage of .647 against MW and .737 against NLS.
Against Mound Westonka Bremel had 13 kills and four blocks, Loegering had 12 kills, Kylee Sauers had 13 digs and three ace serves and Schuman provided 34 set assists and three blocks.
In the win over New London-Spicer, Loegering had 14 kills and four blocks, Bremel had 12 kills, Meghan Roggenkamp had 12 digs and four ace serves and Schuman had 30 set assists and four ace serves.
The team is at Annandale Thursday, Sept. 30, and home against Dassel-Cokato Thursday, Oct. 7.
Boys soccer splits games
Rockford’s boys soccer team improved to 5-3-2 after the 5-2 victory at Hutchinson Friday. Senior Bryan Ortega scored two goals and senior Ian Mercil had two goals and one assist.
Goalie Elliot Colton made eight saves.
Earlier in the week Rockford lost 3-2 to Delano. Ortega netted both goals and Colton made seven saves.
Girls soccer lost 4-0 to Delano and 3-2 to Hutchinson.
