Rockford volleyball topped by Annandale

Rockford junior hitters Sophie Bremel (9) and Lauren Loegering (11) go for the block against Annandale last week. (Photo by Robyn Schuman)

By Dave Pedersen

Crow River News Sports

Rockford volleyball lost two more matches against Annandale last week, both by 3-1 scores.

In the first match, the Rockets won 26-24, losing 25-15, 25-16 and 25-17. Kalee Sauers led the offense with eight kills. Lauren Loegering had seven kills and five ace serves. Sophie Bremel had six kills and two blocks. Lexi Wacker had five kills and three blocks and setter Lauren Schuman had 24 set assists and 19 digs.

Annandale won the second match when Rockford won 25-23 and lost 25-13, 25-20 and 25-20. Loegering led with 15 kills. Sauers had eight kills and 17 digs. Megan Roggenkamp had five kills, three ace serves and 14 digs. Schuman provided 31 set assists, 18 digs and four ace serves. Wacker added four kills.

Rockford plays at Dassel-Cokato Thursday, Nov. 5, at Watertown-Mayer Tuesday, Nov. 10, and at home against Watertown-Mayer Thursday, Nov. 12.

