By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Despite losing to Totino-Grace in the Section 5AA volleyball semifinals last season, Rockford produced a special season when it finished 20-6, earning the No. 2 section seed.
A new chapter begins with a late start to this fall season. The first match is 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at home against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. Rockford also is home Monday, Oct. 12 against New London-Spicer before going to NLS Wednesday, Oct. 15.
Rockford graduated some key pieces like school record holder Molly Schultz, hitter Lauren Klaith and standout setter Sydney Yakesh. Schultz led the team with 255 kills, 111 ace serves and 231 digs. Klaith had 224 kills and Yakesh had 597 set assists.
“While it is true that we have lost some solid players and leaders, we still have four returners with a lot of playing experience,” coach Jennifer Milton said. “The only senior back is Lexi Wacker, who did not start but contributed.”
Returning leaders are junior hitters Sophie Bremel and Lauren Loegering, junior hitter Kylee Sauers and ninth-grader Meghan Roggenkamp.
Promising newcomers are junior setter Lauren Schuman and ninth-graders Ellie Kuesman and Kennedy Torborg, who is also running on the cross country team. She won the junior varsity event last week.
“We have had some girls play soccer, tennis and cross country this fall,” notes Milton. “Those that wanted to are allowed to finish that season while also playing volleyball. As coaches, we know that these girls have been put in a hard position and we hate to see them have to choose between finishing one season and starting another.”
Milton says many players practiced this summer and played in a fall club league. The varsity team also played in a summer league, as players have tried to continue to play as much as was allowed.
Despite the COVID situation, player turnout is pretty average this year at 32 in the high school program.
A shorter season will not include a state tournament, but teams will conclude with a section tournament. There will be no weekend tournaments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.