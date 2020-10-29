Rockford volleyball in tough battles

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Rockford volleyball lost two more matches last week, while proving to be competitive.
After winning the first match, the Rockets lost the next four in close games, including two against Litchfield in home and away meetings.
Litchfield won the first match 25-20, 25-22 and 26-24. In the second meeting Rockford won 29-27, but lost 25-19, 25-14 and 25-20.
Last year Rockford finished 20-6, earning the No. 2 section seed. Some key players graduated, but four returned with varsity experience.
One newcomer making a major contribution is junior setter Lauren Schuman. In the first Litchfield match last week she had 32 set assists, three ace serves and led with 15 digs. In the second match she provided 39 set assists.
Also in the first Litchfield match, junior Kylee Sauers led with 13 kills and 20 serve receives. Junior Sophie Bremel had 11 kills, three ace serves and two blocks.
Lauren Loegering added nine kills, two solo blocks and 13 digs. Ninth-grader Ellie Leuseman had two ace serves and 13 serve receives.
In the second match against Litchfield, Bremel led with 16 kills, plus had three blocks, 20 serve receives and 11 digs. Loegering had 15 kills, 17 digs and 15 serve receives.
Sauers added 11 kills, two blocks, 25 serve receives and 17 digs. Ninth-grader Kennedy Torberg had two ace serves.
Rockford plays at home against Annandale, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, and at home against Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
