Rockford volleyball gets worked up for section playoffs

Rockford’s volleyball has to wait more than one week before the next action at the section tournament. However, the players got worked up last week when playing against seven strong opponents.
The Section 5AA tourney rounds are Oct. 27 and 29, plus Nov. 2, 4 and 6. Rockford expects a high seed and first-round home match at 17-6 overall.
After losing 3-0 to first place Watertown-Mayer and defeating Glencoe-Silver Lake, Rockford played five matches at the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Rockford had close 2-1 defeats against Buffalo, Forest Lake and Wabasha-Kellogg before winning 2-0 over both Minneapolis Patrick Henry and Andover.
It was the second loss to Watertown-Mayer in a battle for first in the Wright County Conference West division.
Highlights against WM included Sophie Bremel with nine kills, 11 digs and two blocks. Lauren Loegering added 10 kills and Lauren Schuman had 23 set assists.
Against GLS Bremel had 10 kills, 10 digs and three ace serves. Loegering had nine kills and two blocks, Kylee Sauers had eight kills and Schuman provide 29 set assists and 12 digs.
Meghan Roggenkamp and Sauers both had 11 digs against Forest Lake. Schuman had 28 set assists and two ace serves. Loegering added 12 kills, Bremel had seven and Sauers had 19 serve receives.
Against Buffalo Schuman had 20 set assists and four ace serves. Deilys Anderson Rodriguez added three ace serves. Sauers had seven kills and three ace serves. Loegering and Bremel both had six kills. Stats for the other two tourney matches were not available.
