The volleyball season was cut even shorter than planned when all youth sports was paused for four weeks. Rockford played its last game at Glencoe-Silver Lake Friday instead of having a scheduled double header on Saturday. GSL won 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13, with Rockford winning one game 25-21. The Rockets finished with a 3-7 record. The season started late and was only going to have a section tournament with no state event. Meghan Roggenkamp (2) and Lexi Wacker (16) go up to block a kill attempt against Glencoe-Silver Lake. Kylee Sauers goes for the hit against GSL Friday. (Photos by Brianna Taggart, McLeod County Chronicle)

