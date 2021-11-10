Rockford volleyball ends season at 18-7

Rockford opened the Section 5AA volleyball tournament at home last week as the No. 3 seed against No. 6 Maranatha Christian Academy.
After winning the first game 25-20, Rockford lost the next three 25-18, 25-19 and 26-24 to end a great season with a 18-7 record.
No. 2 seed Annandale defeated No. 1 Watertown-Mayer to capture the section crown, advancing to state.
Rockford had to wait two weeks between the last regular season game and the first playoff game.
Senior Lauren Loegering led the offense with eight kills while senior Kylee Sauers had eight and junior Deilys Anderson Rodriguez had five.
Sophomore Meghan Roggenkamp had 11 digs and five ace serves as the defensive specialist. Senior Sophie Bremel provided five total blocks. Senior Lauren Schuman had 19 set assists, including her 1000th career set assist during her last game at Rockford.
For the season, Bremel and Loegering provided a one-two punch on offense. Loegering had 259 kills and 38 blocks while Bremel had 248 kills and 39 blocks. Anderson Rodriguez led with 44 ace serves.
Girls hockey opens season
The Delano/Rockford girls hockey team opens the season at New Prague, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
The team also plays at Maple Grove, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 and the first home game is against St. Cloud Cathedral, 7:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
