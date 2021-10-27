Rockford earned the No. 3 seed in the Section 5AA tournament and gets a bye into the quarterfinals.

The first match is at home against No. 6 Maranatha Christian Academy, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2. The winner takes on No. 2 Annandale, 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4 ,at St. Michael-Albertville.

The title game is 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at STMA. Watertown Mayer is the top seed in the other bracket.

Rockford finished the regular season at 17-6, facing many of the larger and stronger volleyball programs. Annandale and WM defeated Rockford in the regular season.

“Since we had about two weeks between our last regular season game and our first playoff game, we took advantage of the extra time and took some much needed rest over MEA,” said coach Jennifer Milton. “As always, one of our keys to a successful playoff run is getting and staying healthy.”

Milton says her team has what it takes to beat teams like Annandale and Watertown.

“For us, one of the biggest keys will be conquering the mental side of the game,” adds Milton. Plus, believing that we are good enough to beat them, not getting rattled in tough moments and executing the game plan.”

Boys soccer

Rockford’s boys soccer lost 8-1 to Section 6AA champion Willmar last week.

Willmar edged Princeton 4-3 in overtime, advancing to state.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments