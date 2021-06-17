While high school trap shooting scores were recorded weekly, it was not until after the fifth and final session when final results were released by the Minnesota Clay Target League.
Rockford head coach Kyal Klawitter learned it was declared the champion in Conference 4 in Class 4A. The Rockets averaged 23.800 points to edge Wadena-Deer Creek with 23.241. Nine teams were paired in the conference based on number of shooters. Rockford had 37 competing each week in grades seven to 12.
The Rockets will compete in Alexandria Thursday, June 17, at the Trap Shooting Championship and will be looking to secure a state tournament berth.
After the first week of competition, Rockford was in first place. After the third week Wadena-Deer Creek jumped in front, but Rockford had the high score in the last two weeks.
Trigg Bryngelson finished as the team’s high sorcerer and was fourth overall in the league. Hunter Ehlers was second on the team, tied for sixth overall for the boys. Nicole Johnson was third on the team and she was the second highest female shooter in the conference.
“We had a lot of new shooters (12) and weather played a factor too,” said Klawitter about the cold temps with high winds and rain early in the season.
Klawitter said the big surprise this season was Bryngelson, a ninth-grader who averaged 23.6 out of 25. It is his third year on the team. Ehlers, a senior, averaged 22.6.
Also making it into the top 25 for the boys in the league was Nathan Jorgenson (9), Joseph Harkess (16), Dustin Desens (18), Tyler Struckmayer (tie at 18), Alexander Weber (21) and Jonathon Hill (24).
For the girls Taylor Storz (11) and Lucy Smith (14) also made the top 15 along with Johnson.
Last season Rockford placed third in the shortened league season due to COVID-19 and had nine graduated from that team.
All shooters are invited to take part in the meet at Alexandria. Rockford will send 30 of the 37. The top five scorers will form the team score. Each shooter will have two sessions of 50 rounds.
Some 30 to 35 teams will advance to state depending on the scores. There are 327 teams in the state.
Klawitter announced that five Rockford shooters qualified for the National meet July 7-12 in Lansing, Michigan. They are Bryngelson, Ehlers, Johnson, Weber and Hill. Team captains are Ehlers, Jorgenson and Chase Jordet, all seniors.
Klawitter took over as head coach last season. Assistant coaches are Dean and Jason Doboszenski and Rick Schmitz.
Other seniors are Desens, Hill, Johnson, James Phillippi and Deven Syverson.
Juniors include Logan Eisentrager, Logan Gusse, Ian Mercil, Connor Sanders and Smith.
Sophomore shooters are Amelia Ehlers, Kyle Grimm, Harkess, Joe Luckett, Ben Nelson, Storz, Stuckmayer and Nick Wedding.
Ninth-graders are Bryngelson, Jacob Curtis, Bradley Gusse, Trendon Nelson, Cole Sundeen, Andrew Wandersee and Weber.
There are four eighth-graders and five seventh-graders in the program that includes a varsity and junior varsity. Eighth-graders are Avery Jackson, Shaun Mahr, Jayden Schoepke and Ryan Schuman.
Seventh-graders are Tristen Armstrong, Taylor Eickholt, Owen Jeatran, Jackson McFarland and Kayden Triplett.
