Rockford’s trap shooting team did well at the major Minnesota Trap Shooting championship in Alexandria Friday, but not well enough to qualify for the state meet.
Coach Kyal Klawitter said his team finished 12th overall with the varsity placing 11th and junior varsity 13th. The team had won its conference title. All teams in the state are invited to compete in this event.
Logan Eisentrager was Rockford’s best shooter of the day with a 95 out of 100, He placed 13th among varsity boys. Nicolle Johnson placed seventh for varsity girls.
Top JV shooters were Lucy Smith, placing fifth for girls and Jackson Avery, 19th for boys.
In the novice division Taylor Eickholt took 12th for girls and Joe Luckett was 28th for boys.
Dustin Desens, Eisentrager and Trigg Bryngelson each shot a perfect 25 in one of their rounds.
“Even though we did not make state, we do have a squad of five for the first time in our history going to nationals,” said Klawitter about Hunter Ehlers, Nicolle Johnson, Trigg Bryngelson, Alex Weber and Jonathan Hill.
