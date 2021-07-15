For the first time Rockford sent a squad of five to the USA High School Clay Target League National championship.
Six shooters in all attended the event last weekend in Mason, Michigan. They competed as a squad and individually.
The five-member squad included seniors Hunter Ehlers, Nicole Johnson and Jonathan Hill; sophomore Alex Weber and ninth-grader Trigg Bryngelson. The delegation included families and Rockford head coach Kyal Klawitter.
After the team qualifier Friday, Rockford placed 126 out of 160 teams with a score of 418 out of 500 clays. Each shooter gets 100 rounds.
They also shot at the individual qualifier on Saturday and were joined by sophomore Taylor Storz. Hill did shoot one perfect round of 25.
“We shot much better in general on Saturday, but none of our shooters made the cut to shoot in the finals on Sunday,” said Klawitter.
Hill posted the best score of the day for Rockford at 93 and placed 442 out of 1,684 shooters. He missed the cut for the finals by seven targets. He would have advanced had he not missed his last target, which was part of the tie-breaker.
Bryngelson placed 459 with 92 hits. Weber scored 89 to place 793. Storz placed 1416 with 78 hits. Johnson scored 72 to place 1565. Ehlers shot 69 to place 1609.
“For some it was a rough tournament,” added Klawitter. “That said, we are very proud of them as it is a great accomplishment just to qualify for the tournament.”
Calhoun High School in Illinois won the team competition with 969 hits out of 1000. There was a three-way tie for the individuals, each with a perfect 200 out of 200.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.