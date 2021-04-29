Rockford’s trap shooting program continues to grow with 37 participants, 12 being newcomers.
Unlike most spring sports teams Rockford did have a modified and shortened season that started in May last year with social distancing in place.
The Rockets placed third in the conference and Hunter Ehlers placed in the top 100 in the state.
Captains this year are Ehlers, Nate Jorgenson and Chase Jordet, all seniors.
Kyal Klawitter took over as head coach last season from Scott Kissner. He got involved when his son joined the team.
“We will not know how we stand this year until the end of May as the league is using a modified format due to COVID,” said Klawitter. “This allows for teams to shoot when they can to make up for COVID impacts. It also means while we will know our scores, we will not know how we compare to other teams until the end.”
The team started practicing in January in the back room of Clays restaurant using an electronic trap simulator.
Outside shooting started in March at the Buffalo Gun Club. Meets and practices are every Sundays and Tuesdays.
“We have a tournament May 25 and will compete up at Alexandria June 17 in the large statewide tournament. From there we will know if we qualified for the state tournament or nationals.”
Other seniors are Dustin Desens, Jonathan Hill, Nicole Johnson, James Phillippi and Deven Syverson.
Juniors include Logan Eisentrager, Logan Gusse, Ian Mercil, Connor Sanders and Lucy Smith.
Sophomore shooters are Amelia Ehlers, Kyle Grimm, Joseph Harkess, Joe Luckett, Ben Nelson, Taylor Storz, Tyler Stuckmayer and Nick Wedding.
Ninth-graders are Trigg Bryngelson, Jacob Curtis, Bradley Gusse, Trendon Nelson, Cole Sundeen, Andrew Wandersee and Alex Weber.
There are four eighth-graders and five seventh-graders in the program that includes a varsity and junior varsity. Eighth-graders are Avery Jackson, Shaun Mahr, Jayden Schoepke and Ryan Schuman.
Seventh-graders are Tristen Armstrong, Taylor Eickholt, Owen Jeatran, Jackson McFarland and Kayden Triplett.
Assistant coaches are Dean and Jason Doboszenski, plus Rick Schmitz.
Boys golf
Rockford’s boys golf team finished sixth out of eight teams at a Wright County Conference event at Glencoe-Silver Lake.
Top scorers were Levi Broiking (46) and Philip Gorder (50), while Ethan Egbert and Blake Johnson both shot 53.
The home conference event at Shamrock golf course is Friday, April 30. The early part of the week was busy with events on Monday at Mound-Westonka invite, on Tuesday at New London-Spicer in the morning and at Litchfield in the afternoon.
Next week the boys golf at Dassel-Cokato Tuesday, May 4, and at Fridley at 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 5.
Track and field
Having two of the first three track meets washed out, Rockford will run at Glencoe-Silver Lake, 3 p.m. Monday, May 3, along with Annandale and New London-Spicer.
