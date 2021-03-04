Both Delano-Rockford hockey teams won the one game played last week and the games against Orono were canceled due to school close contact quarantine.
The boys game against Orono is re-set for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Delano Arena. The girls game will not be re-scheduled. The girls are home to Mound-Westonka, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, March 4, and are home against Holy Family, 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, to end the regular season.
Boys hockey travels to face Hutchinson, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 4, before going to Holy Family, 7 p.m. Monday, March 8.
Improving to 7-6 on the season, boys hockey defeated Litchfield/Dassel Cokato 5-2. The game was tied at 2-2 before Delano-Rockford exploded to net three third-period goals.
Five different players scored including Jack Keranen, Adam Brown, Brad Pinoniemi, Tyler Selstad and Colin Pettit. Goalie Thomas Huotari made 11 saves.
Girls hockey won 5-2 over New Prague after losing 2-1 the game prior. Kendall Hassler powered the offense with three goals and one assist. Other goals were by Mary Beth Kivisto and McKenzie Perry. Claudia Schmidt had 21 saves in goal.
Hassler leads the team in points with 10 goals and three assists for 13 points. Kali Schmidt has eight goals and four assists for 12 points. Delano-Rockford has a 6-7 record.
Dance team
Rockford’s high kick dance team finished eighth out of 14 teams at the Section 3AA meet Saturday in Hutchinson.
“We had our highest overall scores of the season,” said coach Gabi Hennen. “The girls performed extremely well and I was incredibly proud of the team and their performance.”
Wrestling
Rockford’s wrestling team travels to Delano for a tri-meet with Rogers on Thursday, March 4, for the last regular season meet before the section tournament.
Rockford will not be competing in the section team tournament, but will compete in the individual tourney March 17 at Annandale.
“It has been a very rewarding season and the wrestlers have improved greatly from the start of the season,” said coach Paul Stariha. “With numbers being down it has been hard to compete as a team because of open weight classes and lack of experience.”
Gymnastics
The gymnasts return to action following a three-week quarantine layoff. Rockford is home against Annandale, 6 p.m. Friday, March 5. The regular season ends at Litchfield Thursday, March 11.
