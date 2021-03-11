Delano-Rockford boys hockey team set out to avenge some early-season defeats against Wright County Conference leaders last week.
After dominating New Prague 6-0 D-R battled Hutchinson to a 2-2 tie when taking a 32-18 edge in shots on goal. Hutchinson edged Delano-Rockford 2-1 earlier.
After losing to Orono 3-2 earlier, R-D had total domination this time around, winning 8-2 and allowing just seven shots on its own net.
The game against league-leading Holy Family was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation. Holy Family is 7-0 in league play, 10-3-1 overall. Delano-Rockford is 7-4-1 in the league, 9-6-1 overall. Orono dropped to 8-3 in league play and Hutchinson is 7-3-2.
Six different players scored against New Prague including Jake Oja, Bruce Halonen, Brad Pinoniemi, Gunnar Paulson, Tyler Selstad and Nick Farniok. Goalie Thomas Huotari made 13 saves.
Against Hutchinson, goals were netted by Trevor Oja and Cole Schmidt, while Huotari made 16 saves.
Delano-Rockford jumped to a 5-0 lead over Orono. Adam Brown and Paulson both scored two first-period goals and Selstad had one. Brown and Selstad scored in the second period and Colin Pettit in the third. Selstad had five points with two goals and three assists.
“Our focus this season has been making plays to make our teammates better,” said coach Gerrit van Bergen. “We were happy with most of our play-making attempts against Orono when we had 21 total assists.”
The team ends the regular season at home against Chaska, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, March 11. Teams will be seeded for the section tournament Sunday with higher seeds getting home games throughout. Delano-Rockford is the defending section champ.
“We feel we have been making progress and becoming more consistent as the season as progressed,” said van Bergen. “We believe we are capable of a long playoff run, but we need to keep pressing.”
Girls hockey
Girls hockey defeated Waconia 2-0 and lost to Mound Westonka 4-0. The regular season ends at Hopkins/Park, 7 p.m. Friday, March 12.
Wrestling
Rockford will not be competing in the section team tournament, but will compete in the individual tourney March 17 at Annandale.
Last week the team went to Delano for a tri-meet including Rogers. Patrick Audry won his varsity match 7-3 against Delano. Varsity exhibition matches against wrestlers with similar ability were won by Simon Morgan, Tristan Faber, and Brian Schloeder.
The varsity forfeits most of its team matches due to lake of depth and experience. Against Rogers, exhibition matches were won by Morgan, Bradley Graunke, Faber and Schloeder.
Gymnastics
The gymnasts returned to action Friday following a three-week quarantine layoff. Annandale won the home meet 126.85 to 124.475. It was Rockford’s best score of the season despite being without one varsity all-arounder and one gymnast on bars.
Filling in on varsity included Olivia Peterson on floor, Ana Jankowski on beam, Lydia Schmatz on bars and Frannie Wachholz on vault.
After going to Litchfield Thursday, March 11, Rockford will compete in the section meet Thursday, March 18 at Delano.
The section has been split into two sessions. Rockford competes with Orono and Watertown-Mayer.
