Rockford suddenly found itself in the Section 2AAA title game at No. 1 seed Litchfield Friday, Nov. 20, night instead of playing at home Saturday against Glencoe-Silver Lake in the semifinals.
The No. 2 seeded Rockets opened the tourney last Tuesday with a 16-10 victory over No. 7 Holy Family at home. Next came the ruling that all youth and high school sports will take a four week pause starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
It was decided all football sections will move to the title game involving the top two seeds still alive. The next two in line would also play Friday.
Litchfield blew to a 35-7 halftime lead on way to a 55-14 victory. Suddenly, a shortened late starting season due to the COVID-19 pandemic was over.
“Litchfield is the best team we have played all year,” said coach Dan Houghton. “Since we only had one day to prepare, it made it even more difficult. We had four turnovers in the first half and you can’t have that when playing a good team.”
After Litchfield opened the scoring on a 10-play, 80-yard drive Rockford had its first three ball possessions end on turnovers. Trailing 21-0, Rockford scored on an 18-yard pass from Sam Zilmer to Wes Overton. Litchfield scored two more times, including with 10 seconds left in the half.
“Litchfield’s junior varsity players were in quarantine, so they only had 27 players for the game,” adds Houghton. “That meant they needed to keep in their top players the entire second half.”
Rockford’s backup quarterback Dillon Lundberg scored on a 15-yard run to end the scoring.
Zilmer was 5 of 10 passing for 124 yards. Connor Schreckenghaust carried the ball 17 times for 41 yards. Overton had three catches for 94 yards. Kaye Richards III had two catches for 30 yards and Caden Braun caught two passes for 18 yards.
Defensively, Ryan Storlien led the way with 20 tackles, followed by Ashton Fox with 10 and Overton seven.
In the game against Holy Family Rockford trailed 10-0 until late when scoring with seven minutes left on a 15-yard pass from Zilmer to Overton.
With three minutes left linebacker Caleb Richards forced a fumble that was recovered by Lundberg. Schreckenghaust had four carries for 32 yards before Zilmer scored from the two with 1:32 left. Jaxon Maki sacked the quarterback to end the game on fourth down in Rocket territory.
Zilmer was 3 for 11 for 54 yards. Schreckenghaust had 18 carries for 102 yds. Richards had seven carries for 60 yards and Conner McCracken had 10 rushes for 51 yards. Alex Altmann had pass reception for 30 yards and Overton had two catches for 24 yards.
Defensively, Winston Smith had eight tackles and Hayden Johnson had seven. Fox had two quarterback sacks.
“I am very proud of this group and the effort they gave for each other, our school and our community,” said Haughton about the season.
Rockford finished second in the district during the regular season and is one of four teams in school history (91, 07, 11, 20) to make the section finals and bring home some hardware.
For the season, Zilmer was 53 of 119 for 917 yards and 11 touchdowns. Schreckenghaust gained 549 yards on 134 carries and eight touchdowns. He ranks third in school history for career rushing with 1,930 yards.
Other rushing leaders were Caleb Richards with 139 yards and McCracken with 121 yards. Overton led receivers with 23 catches for 485 yards and six touchdowns. Altmann had nine catches for 190 yards.
Tackle leaders were Storlien (78), Overton (67), Fox (63), McCracken (50), Lundberg (42) and Smith (38). Fox had nine tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. Maki knocked down nine passes.
“Next year we return seven offensive starters and five on defense,” said Houghton. “Our junior varsity and /C squad both had very competitive seasons as well.”
The football season was first canceled for the fall and moved to start in March. Then the season was up and running seven weeks after it would have started without a scrimmage. Rockford played Class 3A schools instead of traditional teams. Houghton added, “It was a year we will never forget and our guys came out and made the best of it.”
