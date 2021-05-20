When Rockford’s softball team faced Annandale last week it was an important game for a few reasons, including a battle for first in the Wright County Conference West.
The Rockets emerged with a 4-3 victory in extra innings. It was the first league loss for Annandale, now 11-1. Rockford’s only league loss was against Annandale 13-8 April 22. The Rockets improved to 12-1 in the conference, 14-2 overall. The victory extended the winning streak to 10.
“This was an amazing game,” said coach Dawn Engebretson. “The team was very focused and determined. They never gave up and won in dramatic fashion. This was a playoff type game. It was great to see them play under pressure and handle it.”
Makayla Graunke pitched all eight innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks, yielding six hits.
“Annandale is a quality team with some strong batters,” said Engebretson. “Makayla Graunke did a great job recovering from allowing two homeruns and keeping us in the game. The defense was great behind her.”
Annandale scored two in the fourth and one in the fifth. Rockford scored three in the fifth and one in the eighth.
Kennedy Torborg, Lily Jackson and Calla Koshiol each had two hits. Emma Sather, Ellie Sather, Graunke, Shellie Virnig and Reagan Pedersen each had one hit.
With the score tied 3-3 in the eighth. Graunke got three quick outs in the top of the frame. In the bottom of the inning Virnig led off with a single. Julia Houghton bunted Virnig to second. Jackson was intentionally walked and Pedersen was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Torborg laid down the perfect bunt on the squeeze play for the win.
Rockford also defeated New London-Spicer 10-0. Houghton pitched a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and one walk.
Koshiol powered the offense with a homerun and three doubles, driving in five runs. Emma Sather, Graunke, Virnig, Pedersen and Torborg each had one hit.
Ellie Sather continues to lead the team with a .523 batting average and 18 runs batted in. She has blasted five homeruns.
Rockford plays at Maple Lake Thursday, May 20, before ending the regular season at home against New London-Spicer Friday, May 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.