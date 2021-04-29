Rockford’s softball team has had little trouble pushing runs across the plate so far this season, and once in a while gets out-powered.
Last week, the Rockets dominated New London-Spicer 13-0 and Glencoe-Silver Lake 15-5 and lost to Annandale 13-8. The team has scored 65 runs in posting a 5-2 record.
Junior pitcher Makayla Graunke had a no-hitter going until the fourth inning against NLS when she allowed the one and only hit. She also hit two doubles.
Senior Ellie Sather was 3 for 4 and junior Emma Sather was 3 for 5. Calle Koshiol drove in two runs when going 2 for 3.
The Annandale game was a hit-fest said coach Dawn Engebretson. Rockford had 13 hits and Annandale had 14. The coach adds her team had too many errors.
Graunke’s bases loaded double drove home three runs. She had two hits along with Shellie Virnig, Lilly Jackson, Emma Sather and Koshiol.
Graunke pitched three and a third inning, allowing six hits and two earned runs. Sophomore Julia Houghton pitched two and two-thirds inning, yielding eight hits and six earned runs.
Against Glencoe-Silver Lake on a misty day Rockford scored 10 runs in the first two innings.
Houghton started pitching this game. She went four innings allowing four runs on seven hits and four strikeouts. Graunke pitched the last two innings, allowing one run on the one hit allowed, which was a home run. She notched four strikeouts.
Emma Sather, Koshiol, Ellie Sather and Virnig each had two hits. Houghton drove home five runs on four hits and Kennedy Torborg had 4 RBIs on four hits.
For the season, senior Ellie Sather is batting .535 with a slugging percentage of .885. He has 14 hits and 13 RBIs to go with two home runs. Sather’s on-base percentage is .600.
Emma Sather is batting .440 with a .563 on base percentage.
Rockford played two games against Litchfield on Monday and Tuesday of this week. The team has a double header at home against Dassel-Cokato, Thursday, April 29, starting at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Rockford plays at Watertown-Mayer, Tuesday, May 4.
Baseball
Rockford had one game last week with others rained out. Glencoe-Silver Lake defeated the Rockets 5-0. The Rockets had three hits, one each by Conner Schreckenghaust, Michael Nelson and Max Hudlow.
Nelson pitched three innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs. Nolan Perry pitched two innings, yielding five hits and one earned run.
The team plays a double header at Dassel-Cocato, starting at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 29. There is a non-conference game at Osseo, 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, and the Rockets are home against Watertown-Mayer, Tuesday, May 4.
