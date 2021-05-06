Rockford’s softball team faced two teams last week, but it involved four games all ending in victory.
“I think we are starting to hit our stride and have seen multiple players step up during games to make good plays or get a key hit,” said coach Dawn Engebretson about her team improving to 9-2 overall.
In the 5-0 victory over Litchfield, Junior Mckayla Graunke pitched all seven shutout innings, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. Senior Ellie Sather was 4 for 4 with a home run and two doubles. Sophomore Julia Houghton was 2 for 3 and Graunke added a triple.
The second Litchfield game ended 14-4 on the 10-run rule. Rockford came out swinging, scoring five first-inning runs. Ellie Sather smashed a 3-run homer. Junior Reagan Pedersen and ninth-grader Kennedy Torborg also drove home runs in the inning.
The Rockets had smother three-run inning, sparked by Houghton’s 3-run homer. Ellie Sather drove home three runs on two hits. Sophomore Shellie Virnig was 3 for 4. Lily Jackson and Houghton each had two hits and 3 RBIs. Sophomore Calla Koshiol added two hits.
Rockford edged Dassel-Cokato 4-3 when it had many base runners but had trouble pushing them home. The team left the bases loaded twice.
Jackson drove home the first Rocket run in the first inning. Trailing 3-1 in the sixth, Koshiol doubled home Houghton and Emma Sather who both had singled.
With a tie score in the bottom of the seventh, Graunke led off with a single to center. She stole second and scored on Houghton’s sacrifice fly. Graunke pitched a great game, striking out 15, allowing one earned run. Emma Sather was 3 for 3 and Houghton was 3 for 4.
The week ended with a 15-3 triumph over Dassel-Cokato. Graunke’s solo homer added to the five-run second inning.
Rockford added eight runs in the top of the fourth. Ellie Sather led off with a solo homerun. Next came four singles, two batters hit by pitch, an error and a double from Koshiol to produce the eight runs.
Houghton pitched all five innings, giving up one earned run on three hits. Houghton and Emma Sather each had three hits, with Emma driving in five runs. Koshiol, Ellie Sather and Pedersen had two hits each.
“We pitched very well this week,” said Engebretson. “They kept us in the close games and gave us a chance to get wins. It is also great to see so many contributing to wins. Alix Gifford made some great catches in the outfield and then came in to play shortstop and made every play, including a double play.”
Rockford plays at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Next will follow five home games, including against St. Louis Park 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8, against New London-Spicer 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 and against Annandale 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
