Rockford soccer teams move into section playoffs

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Rockford soccer teams produced most of its success in the second half of the season. That is a good sign as high school teams move into the Section 6A tournament.
Since no fall state tournaments will be conducted the ultimate goal in this COVID-19 season is to win a section crown.
The Rocket boys ended the regular season with a 2-0 victory over Jordan. It was a bounce back from a 10-0 loss to top seeded Orono earlier in the week. The boys finished the regular season at 2-8-1.
Goals were scored by Bryan Ortega and Ian Mercil. Goalkeeper Elliot Colton earned the shutout.
“We played well as a team against Jordan,” said coach Bobby Von Kaenel. “We saw a lot more creativity on the offensive end the guys played hard.”
Rockford opened the playoffs at home against Becker Monday, after this issue went to press. The winner played at top seed Orono Tuesday, Oct. 13, unless Big Lake beats Delano Monday when Rockford would play at No. 2 seed Holy Family Tuesday. Other rounds are Oct. 15, 20 and 22.
The week prior, Rockford posted a 2-2 tie against Hutchinson when Matt Larson and Mercil netted the goals. Rockford also had a close 2-0 loss to No. 2 seed Holy Family.
Girls soccer took a 1-7-2 record into the section playoffs, starting against Maranatha Christian on Monday, after this issue went to press. The winner played at either Monticello or Mayer Lutheran Wednesday, Oct. 14.
Last week the Rockets lost to Holy Family 4-1 with Ellie Ziemer scoring the goal. The team had gained momentum with a win and two ties in the two prior weeks.
Senior Sydney Manthana has been the top scorer. Ziemer has scored and played in goal when starting goalie Allie Campbell was injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.