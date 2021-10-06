Rockford soccer teams head to section playoffs on positive notes

Rockford’s boys and girls soccer teams gained some momentum for the playoffs starting Oct. 12 with victories last week.
The boys improved to 7-3-2 after a 4-2 victory over Robbinsdale Cooper and a 4-1 win over Jordan.
A 1-0 overtime win against Mayer Lutheran gave the Rocket girls its second win of the season to go with seven defeats. Rockford also lost to Jordan last week 6-0.
Both teams will end the regular season this week. The boys played Concordia Academy Wednesday and go to face Melrose, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The girls played Becker Monday, Southwest Christian Tuesday at go to Mayer Lutheran, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Bryan Ortega sparked the offense in the two victories for the boys. He netted two goals against Cooper and three goals with one assist against Jordan.
Ethan Scarbrough and Bryan Sandoval also scored against Cooper. Ian Mercil added a goal and an assist against Jordan. Goalie Elliott Colton made six saves against Cooper and seven against Jordan.
After 12 games Mercil has 16 goals and four assists. Ortega has scored 14 goals with five assists.
Rylee Larson scored off a corner kick in overtime to net the win over Mayer Lutheran. Junior goalie Allie Campbell earned the shutout.
“Campbell has had a spectacular year making a ton of good saves for us,” said coach Melissa Joseph.
Joseph said primary starters have been seniors Larson, Aliyah Robran, Lucy smith, and Alex Von Holtum. Other key players are Mae Weiss, Justine Miller and Rayna Johnson.
Section pairings will be found on the Minnesota State High School League web site after the final league games.
Volleyball
Rockford split two volleyball matches last week, defeating Litchfield 3-0 and losing to Annandale 3-0.
It was only the second loss of the season to go with 13 wins. Annandale is 13-3. Games were close with the Rockets losing 25-23, 25-21 and 25-19.
The top team in the conference is Watertown Mayer. The teams will meet at WM Tuesday, Oct. 12. Rockford also plays at home against Dassel-Cokato, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
Cross country
Rockford competed at Dassel-Cokato last week, a preview to the course that will host the section meet.
The girls placed sixth of 10 full teams, missing a top runner in Emma Sather who was on a college visit.
Leaders were Ruby Gifford 3, Alix Gifford 16, Jane West 21, Lauryn Wittnebel 29, Calla Koshiol 43 and Haedyn Barkeim 54.
The boys placed seventh out of nine full teams. Top finishers were Tyler Mager 38, Ty Kulavik 41, Tanner Michlitsch 45, Tristan Faber 48 and Grady Dawson 53.
