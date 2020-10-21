Rockford soccer teams end season

By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
The soccer season ended for both Rockford teams after first-round Section 6A playoff defeats last week.
Rockford’s girls lost 1-0 against Maranatha Christian Academy, finishing the season at 1-8-2.
The boys fell 6-0 to top section seed Orono to end with a 2-7-1 record.
Volleyball
Rockford lost twice to New London-Spicer last week in a home and away series. A two-game series against Litchfield concludes Thursday, Oct. 22 on the road. The Rockets play at Annandale Oct. 27 and at home Oct. 29.
New London-Spicer won the first match 25-13, 25-16 and 26-17.Sophie Bremel had six kills and two ace serves. Lauren Loegering also had six kills, two ace serves and nine digs.
Lexi Wacker and Megan Roggenkamp both had three kills and Lauren Schuman provided 22 set assists.
In the second NLS match Rockford won the first game 25-23 before losing the next three 25-17, 25-19 and 25-11.
Loegering powered the offense with 13 kills to go with 18 digs. Bremel added 12 kills. Kylee Sauers had nine kills and 10 digs. Schuman added 33 set assists.
