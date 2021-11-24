Rockford sends runners to Region CC meet

Following Minnesota’s state cross country meet, Rockford runners attended the Nike Heartland Regionals Championship Nov. 14 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
This was the first year sending a group of Rockford athletes to Regionals, having 10 of the 24 runners competing. The field included runners from seven states and different size schools.
Five Rockford varsity girls competed as a team in the Open 1 division. Rockford placed ninth out of 29 Open 1 division teams and 31 out of the combined overall field of 97 teams.
Ninth grader Ruby Gifford was 51st out of 843 girls. Other Rocket runners included Lauryn Wittnebel (186), Alix Giford (190), Maggie Thompson (269) and Haedyn Barkeim (580).
Four varsity boys entered the Rising Stars race that involved 236 runners. They were Tyler Mager (100), Grady Dawson (135), Colton Braun (159) and Ryan Gifford (179).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.