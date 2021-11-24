Rockford sends runners to Region CC meet

Some Rockford varsity cross country runners competed at the Nike Hearland region meet in South Davkota. The girls team included from left- Hedyn Barkeim, Lauryn Wittnebel, Mggie Thompson, Alix Gifford and Ruby Gifford. (Photo by Tiffany Gifford)

Following Minnesota’s state cross country meet, Rockford runners attended the Nike Heartland Regionals Championship Nov. 14 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

This was the first year sending a group of Rockford athletes to Regionals, having 10 of the 24 runners competing. The field included runners from seven states and different size schools.

Five Rockford varsity girls competed as a team in the Open 1 division. Rockford placed ninth out of 29 Open 1 division teams and 31 out of the combined overall field of 97 teams.

Ninth grader Ruby Gifford was 51st out of 843 girls. Other Rocket runners included Lauryn Wittnebel (186), Alix Giford (190), Maggie Thompson (269) and Haedyn Barkeim (580).

Four varsity boys entered the Rising Stars race that involved 236 runners. They were Tyler Mager (100), Grady Dawson (135), Colton Braun (159) and Ryan Gifford (179).

