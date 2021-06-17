Despite losing the Section 5AA title softball game 1-0 to top seed Maple Lake, Rockford coach Dawn Engebretson found herself in a very positive mood as she talked about a week of “awesome softball.”
The Rockets played four games last week, three against Maple Lake, the top section seed that is ranked No. 2 in the state. The last two were played Thursday when temps reached into the upper 90’s.
Rockford won the first title game 4-2 in nine innings, forcing another game in the double elimination format. The game cane down to the wire as Maple Lake broke a scoreless tie with one run in the top of the fifth, which proved to be the game-winner.
“This was the best high school game I have ever coached or watched,” said Engebretson about the final title game. “Big plays were made and there was great pitching and solid defense. With one timely hit, the game could have easily been ours.”
Rocket pitcher Makayla Graunke pitched all 16 innings in the one night. The junior allowed a total of 14 hits and three earned runs with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
“I am so proud of this team, it’s hard to be sad,” said Engebretson. “We played our best ball at the exact time we needed to. They made plays and came up with clutch hits. Graunke was not going to let this one slip away. She pitched her best in difficult situations- in heat against a tough team. She used that and got better every inning.”
Engebretson learned left fielder Shelley Virnig had broken her finger on a dive for the ball in the first section game and required surgery. Vining batted .389 in the regular season.
Lineup adjustments included moving Alix Gifford from right field to left. Engebretson said she had a great week, including hitting a home run with two hits in the win over Maple Lake.
In the winner’s bracket final against Maple Lake Rockford fell behind 3-0 in the first inning and yielded five more in the fifth, losing 8-4.
The loss put Rockford against Glencoe-Silver Lake the same night. The result was a 4-1 victory. Julia Houghton pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits. Graunke finished in relief.
Emma Sather was 2 for 4. Ellie Sather drove in a run with a double. Kennedy Torborg was 2 for 3 and Gifford drove in a run.
The win gave Rockford another crack at Maple Lake. Engebretson said her players were fired up and confident in facing one of the state’s best pitchers.
Graunke’s double in the first inning scored two runs. Maple Lake tied the game with two runs in the fourth. In the top of the ninth, Lily Jackson hit a single to left. Gifford then “crushed” her first career home run with two outs to give Rockford a 2-run lead.
Graunke closed out the win. She pitched nine innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and struck out seven. Maple Grove’s pitcher stroke out 18 Rocket batters. Emma Sather was 2 for 4 and Gifford was 2 for 4 with a double and a homerun.
After a half hour break, the teams were at it again and once again it was a battle. Each team had runners on base in each inning. Maple Lake loaded the bases with one out in the third. One out came on a force out at home and Graunke struck out a top hitter.
Maple Lake took the lead with a run in the top of the fifth. Rockford responded in the bottom of the inning when getting runners on second and third and top hitter Ellie Sather coming up. She blasted a deep fly to center that was caught for the final out. No more runs were scored.
Engebretson praised the effort of all her players. She pointed out Graunke for her pitching and hitting. Plus, Jackson was the catcher in back-to-back games in intense heat twice during the playoffs. The Sather sisters were praised for their hitting and defense. The coach noted others for their big plays.
“We couldn’t have done it without every single one of them,” added Engebretson. “Yes, it was sad to lose 1-0, but every single one of us realized that game was something special and it will be remembered for the rest of their lives. Not because we lost, but because of how incredible it was to be a part of a game so well played. It gave me chills--even though it was 90+ degrees out.”
Rockford finished the season at 20-6 and graduates one senior in Ellie Sather. Returning are five players who batted over .300, including Graunke at .392, Virnig at .389, Emma Sather at.367, Calla Koshiol at .354 and Torborg at .344. Both Graunke and Houghton return to the pitching mound.
