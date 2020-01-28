Not only did Rockford post a season-high score (134.900) at home last week when defeating Litchfield (132.625) and Orono (121.800), but senior Alayna Schloeder continued to show she is one of the best in the state.
Schloeder recorded her highest all-around score of the season at 37.875, while placing first in every event. She scored 9.725 on floor, 9.55 on vault, 8.800 on uneven bars and 8.600 on balance beam.
Earlier in the week Rockford was second to New London-Spicer, 135.125 to 131.1600. Schloeder captured first in the all-around at 35.950, plus was first on bars, beam and floor, and second on vault.
Schloeder recorded her best all-around score on senior night as the only senior on the team of 20 young gymnasts. Coach Averi Shrode said Schloeder still has room to improve.
The section meet is coming soon, Thursday, Feb. 13 at Watertown-Mayer. Before that Rockford is at Watertown-Mayer Thursday, Jan. 30 for a triangular meet involving Waconia. Rockford goes to Dassel-Cokato Thursday, Feb. 6.
“Alayna has done club gymnastics since she was a young girl,” said Shrode. “She is a hard worker, being the last one in the gym and goes above and beyond practice expectations. Plus, she is always helping out all of the gymnasts on the team.”
In last week’s metro honor roll Schloeder was ranked fourth in the all-around, plus sixth on beam and ninth on vault and bars.
Schloeder has been doubling as a gymnast and a coach. She helps at Rockford’s community education program, plus helps coach the Rockford MAGA teams and at Gym-Nation based in Buffalo.
Despite being deeply involved in the sport, Schloeder is a relative newcomer on the high school scene, When Rockford was without a coach two years ago the program did not field a team one year and only had a handful working out the next.
Schloeder and some others went back to the club level during Rockford’s break in the action. She also excelled in track and field, advancing to the state meet in the pole vault the past two seasons.
Against New London-Spicer Elise Biorn was fourth in the all-around, vault and floor, fifth on bars and sixth on beam. Mackenzie Bakken was sixth on floor and seventh in the all-around. Allie Campbell took seventh on beam.
In the meet against Litchfield and Orono Biorn was third in the all-around, bars and floor. Bakken took fourth on floor and fifth on beam. Campbell was fifth on bars and sixth on vault.
“All of the girls have been making slight changes in their routines to improve their score and it definitely showed last week with our team high score,” adds Shrode. “The girls are always asking what they can do to improve. Our team motto is- “Never perfect, always improving.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.