When the Wright County Soccer Club’s U17 girls summer team was looking for a goalie, they took full advantage of a recommendation and Allie Campbell from Rockford has made a big difference for the team.
Campbell said yes and played well enough to be picked by the Twin Cities Soccer League to be on a team of the week in June as a goalie.
When Wright County captured second place at a tournament, Campbell had two shutout games, blocked a penalty kick and only allowed three goals.
“Allie will always say she would never be able to do it without her team,” said her mother, Teresa. “She is only one person and it takes everyone to succeed.”
Players normally have to try out to be on an All-Star club team, but it was different for Campbell. The club coach called Rockford varsity head coach Melissa Johnson asking if she had a goalie interested in joining the team. Johnson gave the coach Campbell’s contact information and it all ended well.
Campbell has played soccer for Rockford’s summer rec program starting around the age of four. She moved into the school program in seventh grade, giving the goalie position a try in eighth grade. She played in a few varsity games in ninth grade and was the full-time varsity goalie this past season as a sophomore.
The junior to be at Rockford also has done well in gymnastics and track and field. She was part of Rockford’s State Class A track championship this spring.
Her main events were the high jump and 200-meter run, but tried other events, helping to provide team depth. Campbell helped Rockford win the conference and section titles but was injured playing soccer and did not compete at state.
Campbell started in gymnastics at age five with the Rockford rec program and moved to the gym club based at Watertown-Mayer. She joined Rockford’s varsity in eighth grade.
This summer she moved from competing to coaching Rockford club level classes. She is not sure if she will return to the varsity team next winter.
“Allie thinks it would be fun to play soccer in college and will continue to be involved in clubs and other soccer trainings in the off season,” added Teresa Campbell.
Lucy Smith from Rockford is also on the Wright County Soccer Club U17 team along with Campbell. She plays multiple positions and will be a senior this fall.
