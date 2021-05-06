Slowed by poor playing conditions in the early spring, Rockford’s boys golf team finished 45 holes last week. There was one 18-hole tournament and three league nine-hole events.
Rockford placed 10th out of 11 teams, mostly larger schools, at Burl Oaks Invite in Mound. Leaders were Levi Broking (91), Phillip Gorder (93), Ethan Egbert (95) and Blake Johnson (108).
The team played two nine-hole events the same day, one in the morning at New London-Spicer and in the afternoon at Litchfield.
At NLS Rockford was fifth out of eight conference teams when Broking, Gorder and Egbert all shot 46.
At Litchfield Rockford plead seventh led by Gorder (44), Egbert (45) and Broking (46).
The week ended with the home conference meet at Shamrock. With warmer weather finally arriving most golfers from all teams lowered their scores.
“We played well and shot our lowest score of the year with a 174 but everyone else went low too,” said coach Bruce Koenen. “We finished fifth out of the eight teams.”
Gorder was one under par after six holes and finished at 37, one over. Leaders were Egbert (44), Broking (46) and Cameron Nute (47). It was the first meet where all four scorers shot below 50.
