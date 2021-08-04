Last year, most who were involved in some sort of sports organization were stuck on the sideline unable to compete because of COVID-19.
That included members of the Rockford Ringers Horseshoe Club which had to wait before it could pitch as a state and national sanctioned club for its 35th season.
Marlys Timm from Loretto said most pitchers decided to come back for the 10-week season after the year layoff.
“People were happy to be back to league pitching,” said Timm. “Averages are down for most of us from a couple years ago, but we still enjoy it.”
Games are handicapped according to the average of ringers by the players. Men under the age of 70 pitch from 40 feet and women, youth under 18 and senior men 70-plus pitch from 30 feet.
There are fewer tournaments being conducted this summer. Timm said the Rockford River Days tournament will not happen this year.
The Tuesday morning league includes Marlys Timm. Mike Timm, Justice Martin, Dominic Littell, Bob Menk, Mike Littell and Ron Fadden.
Mike Littell is the grandfather of both Justice and Dominic. Mike Timm is a son of Marlys Timm.
Pitching in the Wednesday evening league includes Carol Jarnig, Mike McGhee, Logan Dobbelaire, Lori and Pete Klein, Debi Pool, Ron Fadden, Gary Falde, Mike Wright and Sandy Corey-Mosher.
