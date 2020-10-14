Rockford opens football season with 41-27 victory

Rockford’s Wes Overton scored on a 17-yard run in the 41-27 victory over Maple Lake to open the season. (Submitted photo by Maris Ehlers)

By Dave Pedersen

Crow River News Sports

Rockford kicked off the football season hosting Maple Lake by finding multiple ways to score on way to a 41-27 victory.

“We have a lot of weapons this year and that was on display in this game,” said coach Dan Houghton. “Our guys are very excited to be playing and want to make the most of their opportunity. It was a complete team victory as our offensive line gave our quarterback time and he found six different receivers.”

On the fourth play of Maple Lake’s first drive, Rockford’s Winston Smith hit the quarterback and caused a fumble, recovered by linebacker Conner McCracken. Four plays later Rocket quarterback Sam Zilmer found Alex Altmann in the corner of the end zone from 23 yards out to take an early 7-0 lead.

On Rockford’s next drive, Zilmer found tight end Wes Overton across the middle for a 46-yard touchdown pass.

Maple Lake scored on a 58-yard run. Rockford responded by a 17-yard touchdown run by Overton. The Irish scored on a 1-yard run.

With three minutes left in the half Rockford started at its own 11 and went on a 12- play 89-yard drive. It finished when Zilmer found Nolan Perry in the corner of the end zone, making it 28-14 at halftime.

Maple Lake scored early in the second half. Rockford answered as Zilmer again found Altmann on a 23-yard scoring pass. The Irish scored on a double pass play, cutting the lead to 35-27 going into the fourth quarter.

After Rockford fumbled the ball away, defensive back Dillon Lundberg intercepted a pass. Defensive end Ashton Fox forced a fumble recovered by Levi Broking. Rockford then drove the field with running back Connor Schreckenghaust scoring from three yards out to secure the win.

  “Rockford converted some key third downs and our defense got three turnovers in the fourth quarter to seal the victory,” adds Houghton. “It is very difficult to only get two weeks and not have a scrimmage for these guys to play as well as they did. I am very proud of our effort.”

Zilmer was 12 of 19 passing for 247 yards and four touchdowns to go with one interception. Schreckenghaust rushed for 76 yards on 19 carries. Caleb Richards rushed four times for 15 yards and Henry Skinner rushed three times for 21 yards.

Altmann caught three passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Overton had three catches for 83 yards and a score. Perry caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, McCracken led the team with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Defensive end Ashton Fox had nine tackles, two forced fumbles and two tackles for loss. Linebacker Ryan Storlien added eight tackles.

Smith and Jaxon Maki also forced fumbles, which were recovered by Hayden Johnson and Broking, Lundberg had the interception.

The Rockets travel to Glenwood to take on 0-1 Minnewaska, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

