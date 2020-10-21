By Dave Pedersen
Crow River News Sports
Had there been a state high school cross country meet this fall, both Rockford’s Ruby Gifford and Hailey Jackson would have made it as eighth-graders.
The two helped lead Rockford to a fifth place team finish out of a field of 18 at the Section 5A meet last week in Mora. Gifford was sixth and Jackson seventh.
Because of the COVID pandemic it was decided not to have any state tournaments this fall. All sports ended at the section meets.
The young girls varsity also had eighth-grader Maggie Thompson (31), junior Alix Gifford (37), ninth-grader Liz Smith (47), junior Emma Sather (65) and senior Ellie Sather (69).
“This was the first time we have had two runners from the same team qualify for the state meet since 1998,” said coach Jason Hester. “Hailey has been a force all season and we knew that it was just a matter of time before Ruby would have some break out races. The last two races for Ruby have by far been the best of her young career.”
Most meets this year were limited to three teams other than the Wright County Conference meet where Jackson was second and Gifford third.
“Yes, it was hard with only two other teams because there wasn’t as many people in the race to compete with,” said Ruby Gifford. “Even if there wasn’t a state meet it was a really fun season with the girls on my team and it was really fun to see how much I improved in each meet.”
Gifford and Jackson met last year when they went out for cross country. Ruby adds, “I love racing with Hailey and she helps me get better.”
Rudy came out because her sister Alix did and she thought it could be fun. The sisters will be varsity leaders again next year.
In the off-season rocket runners would go run the park trails at Elm Creek a couple times a week for about four to five weeks.
Rockford’s boys finished 12th our of 19 teams at the section meet. Leaders were Michael Nelson (45), Tyler Beise (63), Tristan Faber (64), Ty Kulavik (75), Tanner Mitchlitsch (88) and Colton Braun (96).
“The boys exceeded expectations and finished the season with a confidence boost for next year,” said Hester. “It was great to see the results of Mike’s leadership throughout the season. We are such a young team and this will definitely carry over in the off season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.