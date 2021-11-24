Rockford football handed out post season awards after the team finished with a6-3 record.
Most valuable awards on defense went to lineman Jaxon Maki, linebacker Caleb Richards, defensive back Nolan Perry and defensive player of the year is Wes Overton.
Most valuable on offense went to lineman Carter Edwards, running back Conner McCracken, pass receiver Alex Altmann and quarterback Sam Zilmer was offensive player of the year.
Most improved players were offense Sam Stuckmayer, defense Hayden Johnson, special teams Caleb Richards and scout team Wilson Sanderson.
All District selections were first team- Wes Overton, Jaxon Maki, Alex Altmann, Caleb Richards, Carter Edwards and Sam Zilmer. Second team- Winston Smith, Nolan Perry, Conner McCracken and Patrick Andry.
Midstate District Red receiver of the year is Overton. Defensive back of the year is Perry and Dan Houghton is Midstate District Red coach of the year.
Earning All-Section honors was Harrison Brun and Henry Skinner.
Rockford was awarded the Minnesota Coaches Association Academic All-State award 11 of the past 12 years.
Academic All-Conference awards went to Carter Edwards, Jaxon Maki, Sam Zilmer, Alex Altmann, Harrison Brun, Chase Evans, Phil Gorder, Brian Schloeder, Aiden Smith and Josiah Zilmer.
