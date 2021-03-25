Rockford’s gymnastics and wrestling programs are in a rebuilding mode, heading upward. Both teams ended the season at the section tournaments last week on positive notes.
It was only a few years ago when both programs took a break from varsity competition to build participation and find new coaches.
Last week the gymnasts finished third out of eight teams with a season-high 129.775 points. Watertown-Mayer won the meet in Delano with 147.525 points and Delano was second at 137.875.
Sophomore Elise Biorn missed qualifying for the state meet in the all-around by less than two points. She finished fourth with 35.275 points.
“Elise had a great meet and was able to pull through on bars,” said coach Averi Shrode about Biorn advancing to the state meet in the event. “She was able to earn All-State Honorable Mention by her scores in the all-around.”
Biorn scored 8.625 on bars, 9.000 on vault, 8.600 on balance beam and 9.050 on floor exercise.
Mackenzie Bakken finished seventh in the all-around at 31.850. Allie Campbell scored 31.250 in the all-around.
Rachel Sandberg scored 8.400 on vault, 7.925 on beam and 7.850 on floor. Chloe Kisch posted 8.350 on vault and Kathlyn Fuchs scored 7.825 on bars.
“The quarantine didn’t help us gain more skills, so we did the best we could,” said Shrode. “The girls will work out this summer with me. Then they usually seek other clubs or gyms until next season starts.”
Wrestling
The Rockford wrestling team traveled to Annandale last Thursday, March 18, to compete in the Section 6AA individual tournament.
Rockets competing included Bradley Graunke (113), Tristan Faber (126), Hunter Hannegrefs (138), Ethan Scarbrough (145), Avery Gordee (182), Patrick Andry (220) and heavyweight Joey Ryan.
Andry lost his last match 4-2, just missing a chance to compete at the super sub-sections with the top four wrestlers in Sections 5 and 6AA.
“It was a shortened season with many new requirements to be able to compete,” said coach Paul Stariha. “The guys did great with all of the challenges to overcame. The rebuilding will continue next year and hopefully the new normal will allow us to grow in number.”
Rockford did not have enough wrestlers to compete in the section team tournament, so only entered the individual event. This season teams could only compete in dual or tri-meets and not tournaments.
