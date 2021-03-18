Section playoffs for Rockford gymnastics and both hockey teams start the same day, Thursday, March 18.
The gymnasts had a late start to the season, then had to take a three-week break due to the COVID quarantine protocols. After two meets back in action the Rockets head to Delano for the Section 2A meet.
Both the girls and boys hockey teams received the No. 2 section seed and are in action at home with the boys playing at 5:15 p.m. at Delano Arena and girls going at 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Gymnastics coach Averi Shrode said she kept some varsity gymnasts out of the meet at Litchfield last week to keep them healthy.
All-Arounders (all four events) should be Elise Biorn, Allie Campbell, Mackenzie Bakken, Katie Fuchs and Rachel Sandberg. Shrode said the lineup could change. There will be one alternate for each event.
Last season Biorn qualified for state on the uneven bars. The coach is optimistic that the sophomore can advance in other events as well.
“The other girls also have a chance on an event or two,” said Shrode. “But it really comes down to form. Our goal is to do our best individually, get a season-high team score and have fun.”
Boys hockey
Delano-Rockford boys hockey is the No. 2 seed in the Section 2A tourney. The team lost to No. 1 seed Breck 4-3 early in the season despite holding a 45-22 edge in shots on goal, including 14-4 in the scoreless third period.
The Breck defeat was part of a four-game losing streak to top teams, all by one goal. After going 2-5, Delano-Rockford has produced a 9-1-1 record to be 11-6-1.
The first game March 18 is against No. 7 Armstrong-Cooper. The winner takes on either No. 3 Southwest Christian or No. 6 Orono Saturday, March 20, at the higher seed and at a time to be determined.
The section title game is Wednesday, March 24, at the higher seed. The Breck bracket has No. 4 Minneapolis and No. 5 Providence Academy.
“We continue to feel we are playing very well as a team,” said coach Gerrit von Bergen. “Defensively, we have made a few adjustments late to truly mimic our team’s strengths and identity. We hope the late season momentum continues and our best hockey is before us.”
Last week Delano-Rockford defeated Chanhassen 5-1 and Chaska 4-3 in overtime. Tyler Selstad scored twice against Chanhassen, with one goal each by Will Brown, Jesse Peterson and Adam Brown. Goalie Thomas Huotari made 25 saves.
Delano-Rockford had a 20-18 edge in shots on goal against Chaska in a tight game. Adam Pinoniemi and Cole Schmidt scored in the first period and Peterson in the second. Adam Brown netted the game-winner in overtime and Huotari made 15 saves. Peterson also added two assists.
Pinoniemi and Brown lead the team in points at 27. Pinoniemi has 15 goals and 12 assists and Brown has nine goals and 18 assists. Selstad has 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points.
Girls hockey
Delano-Rockford’s girls hockey team was shutout in both games last week to be 8-10. However, the play has been impressive enough to earn the team the No. 2 section seed behind Mound Westonka.
Last week the first shutout loss was 5-0 against a strong Mound Westonka team that held a 42-15 edge in shots on goal. Claudia Schmidt made 37 saves for D-R.
The second loss was against Richfield-Park in a game when Delano-Rockford dominated in shots on goal by 52-29. Goalie Kayla Simonson had 28 saves.
“The game against Hopkins was definitely frustrating and the girls definitely have a hunger to go out there and prove something in sections,” said coach Jackie Johnson. “We played Mound Westonka three times and all three times we didn’t play very well. We had lapses in which they capitalized.”
The high seed means Delano-Rockford only has to win two games to get to state. After a first-round bye, the team faces either No. 3 New Ulm March 18 or Minnesota River. The title game is Saturday, March 20, at the higher seed and time to be determined.
“Getting the second seed is massive,” added Johnson. “It is huge for us to get three days of prep before the semifinals. These girls have the ability to go far, but we can’t be on a rollercoaster. We have to do the little things right and keep it simple.”
Johnson said her top play makers have been Kali Schmidt, Mary Beth Kivisto and Kendall Hassler. Leaders on defense are Sydney Stansberry and Kayleigh Olson. Johnson has not decided on who to start in goal the first playoff game.
“I am not surprised at all by this No. 2 position,” said Johnson. “You look at our record and besides one loss, it was either to Class AA teams or the top 10 teams in A.”
