Based on results from the quad meet at Delano last week, Rockford’s girls qualified for the virtual State Class AA True Team track and field meet.
Results from the Delano meet that included Dassel-Cokato and Annandale were entered into a virtual true team section championship meet. True Team is based on team depth rather than just points from a few individual standouts.
“Due to COVID, True Team decided not to have sections or state because there would have been too many teams,” said coach Chad Robran. “So what they did was during the week of May 17, you could run in a quad meet and use results for your True Team section score.”
Rockford edged a strong Willmar team by six points to win the True Team section. Robran will use the results from the Wright County Conference meet in Glencoe, run Tuesday after this issue went to press, for the virtual True Team state meet.
“Even though this is virtual, it is a big deal to edge out Wilmar who is always a powerhouse in True Team and won sections two years ago when we last competed,” said Robran about when Rockford also had one of the deepest teams in the state.
The boys took fifth in True Team sections and was fourth at the Delano meet.
Robran mixed the girls relays to get more points for the True Team. The 4x400 relay won first with Jane West, Meghan Roggenkamp, Kylee Sauers and Sophie Bremel. The winning 4x800 relay had Sauers, Natasha James, West and Maggie Thompson.
Cassia Cady and Sara Byers were moved from the sprint relays so they can earn more individual points, which they did.
Cady was first in the 100 with Byers second and Hannah Moe fourth. Cady also won the 200 with Byers second. Cady took second in the long jump with Byers third and Byers won the triple jump with Cady second and Elise Biorn third.
Rockford has recorded the fastest time in the state this spring in the 4x200 relay with Byers, Aliyah Robran, Moe and Cady.
Also at Delano West, a ninth-grader, was second in the 400. Sauers won the 800 with Thompson second and James third. Aliyah Robran placed third in the 300 hurdles.
Jayden Lark won the shotput with Hannah Stedman second. Stedman was first in the discus with a personal best throw and Lark was second. Isabelle Cox won the pole vault with McKenzie Bakken third.
The girls won the Delano meet with 186 points with Delano second with 153. DC won the boys event with Rockford
Winning events for the boys at Delano included Henry Skinner in the high jump and Brian Schloeder in the pole vault. Second place finishers were Skinner in the triple jump and Kaye Richards in the pole vault. Skinner was third in the 400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.