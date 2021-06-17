Rockford defended its Section 5A girls track and field title with flying colors, sending 10 athletes in nine events to the state meet Friday, June 18 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Scoring 108 points, Rockford had 46 points more than second place Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball when 24 teams were represented.
The big state meet contingent sets Rockford up for a possible high placing in the team standings. Earlier this season the girls placed second at the State True Team meet where depth is rewarded. Rocori won the title by just 26 points.
The state meet format has been changed this season. Normally the preliminaries were on Friday and finals Saturday for both classes. This year, Class A will be run on Friday with no prelims, only the finals. The same will be for Class AA Saturday. The boys start at 10 a.m. and the girls go at 3 p.m.
Both senior Sara Byers and junior Cassia Cady advanced to state in four events, each earning three first place medals at the section meet.
Cady won the 100 and Byers took first in the 200. Both were on the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays along with sophomore Elise Biorn and junior Aliyah Robran.
Senior Jayden Lark captured first in the shot put. Senior Hannah Stedman qualified for state with a second-place finish in the discus, while Lark was fourth.
Advancing with a second-place finish was the 4x800 relay including juniors Kyle Sauers and Natasha James, eighth-grader Maggie Thompson and ninth-grader, Jane West.
“The 4x800 relay was a huge success for us,” said coach Chad Robran. “Coming into the section finals two other teams were way faster. We ran a huge personal record time and it was some potential points for state that I was not expecting.”
West also captured fourth place in the 400, Sauers took sixth in the 800 and Robran was eighth in the 300 hurdles to score points.
In the pole vault, sophomore Isabelle Cox took third and sophomore Dayne Lowe was fifth.
The top two finishers in each event advance to state, plus anyone who clears the state standard. Byers took third in the triple jump, but qualified by two inches. Biorn was fifth.
Cady finished fourth in the long jump, but advanced by clearing the state standard by three inches. Junior MacKenzie Bakken earned a team point by placing eighth in the long jump.
Both Cady and Byers made the state standard in the preliminaries and qualified for state. So, coach Robran kept the two out of their final events to save their strength for the two relays.
The Rocket boys finished fifth out of 24 teams represented. Sophomore Henry Skinner advanced to state with a second-place finish in the high jump and ninth-grader Brian Schloeder was second in the pole vault.
Robran said Skinner had played in an AAU basketball tournament the week before section finals when he separated his shoulder and torn some ligaments.
“He rested and then went after it,” said Robran about Skinner at sections. “He qualified for sections in the 400 and triple jump but did not advance to state. He did show his toughness by making it to state in the high jump.”
Senior Sean Mottet just missed advancing in the high jump when he placed third. Senior Kaye Richards also was close, taking third in the triple jump.
Ninth-grader Josiah Zilmer finished seventh in the discus. Ninth-grader Tristen Faber was seventh in the pole vault. Senior Ashton Fox took sixth in the long jump. Junior Caleb Richards placed seventh in the 300 hurdles and Skinner was seventh in the 400.
